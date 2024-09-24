Arsenal are believed to be concerned that another star player in their squad is nursing an injury right now, with manager Mikel Arteta already having to cope without a few important players in the run-up to October.

Arsenal concede dramatic last minute draw at Man City

Arteta and co were mere minutes away from what would've been a phenomenal result at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Despite going into the contest without club captain and chief creator Martin Odegaard, who is in rehab after injuring his ankle on international duty, Arsenal managed to fight back from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 lead - which they held for the vast majority of the second half.

Erling Haaland's early strike was cancelled out by a screamer from summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, who guided a long-range, side-footed effort into the far corner and beyond the outstretched Ederson to level things up in Manchester.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2

The Gunners threatened to wreak havoc from set plays and City struggled to deal with their corner tactics, which eventually paid dividends when star defender Gabriel Magalhaes followed up his strike at Tottenham with an identical headed goal to hand Arteta's side the lead.

Arsenal then had Leandro Trossard sent off and were forced to sit back and absorb a lot of City pressure. The north Londoners maintained their advantage until the very last seconds, when John Stones fired in a rebound to make it 2-2 and ultimately break Arsenal hearts.

While Arteta will be gutted not to come away from his old employers with all three points, a draw at one of the toughest grounds in Europe is still pretty positive on paper, especially with 10 men for a large portion of the 90.

In what was a surprising choice by Arteta, usual mainstay Ben White didn't start the clash, leaving many to wonder why. Jurrien Timber took the Englishman's usual spot, with Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, and reports have suggested that there is an injury worry surrounding White at Arsenal.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, reliable reporter Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal are concerned over White's injury status right now, and it is believed he has a long-running problem which will need managing this season.

The £150,000-per-week defender had some issues last campaign too, but played through pain in an attempt to help Arsenal on their quest for Premier League title glory.

Arsenal's worry over White's fitness prompted Arteta to bench him for the trip to City on Sunday, according to Watts, and it wasn't for tactical reasons. Whatever the 26-year-old's problems physically, supporters will be hoping it is not serious, as White has proved a pivotal player in the last two years.

“The only thing I can say about Ben White is that I’m so proud of him. I’ve been a supporter of his ever since he arrived, and I’ve never doubted his quality,” said former Arsenal defender Lauren (via CaughtOffside).

“It’s a real shame he’s not a part of the national set-up – we don’t know exactly why that is. He would be a great option for England, especially heading into the Euros, but if that’s not going to be the case then, while it’s a real shame, being selfish, I honestly don’t mind – because it means his sole focus is on Arsenal. Ben White not playing for England is only a good thing for Arsenal supporters.

“That was the turning point in his Arsenal career, though, in my opinion… when he decided to leave the national team. That situation made him stronger, I believe. He’s stronger now than the player who was playing for the national team, 100%. He’s stronger than ever, and I love it. I love it."