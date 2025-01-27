Since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019, the Gunners have received 22 red cards in all competitions.

While many may have been just, there have been a fair few that have been no doubt controversial, whether you look at them through the angry eyes of a begrudged Arsenal fan or a neutral.

Here, we've broken down the most controversial of the bunch, starting way back in 2020.

9 Eddie Nketiah v Leicester, 2019/20

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Eddie Nketiah was shown a red card following a video assistant referee (VAR) review during Arsenal's Premier League clash against Leicester City back in July 2020.

The Englishman went in hard on a 50/50 challenge with Foxes defender James Justin, leading dangerously with his studs showing and connecting with Justin just below the knee.

Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal's keeper at the time, called the decision "harsh" because he felt Nketiah had slipped, and the Gunners even tried to appeal the decision. Perhaps expectedly, they failed.

8 Gabriel v Man City, 2021/22

Referee: Stuart Attwell