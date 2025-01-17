Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round ensured they are running out of competitions to end their search for another major trophy under Mikel Arteta.

Trailing Newcastle United 2-0 in the League Cup semi-finals, the Gunners boss may have just the Premier League and Champions League left to win this season.

To make matters worse, Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling the Brazilian forward out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

This leaves just Kai Havertz as the somewhat makeshift centre-forward option in Arteta's squad. With five months left of the season, it is clear which position the Spaniard will be desperate to strengthen this January.

According to reports, Arsenal are working hard behind the scenes to bring in a new striker before the window closes in a few weeks.

Related £48m champ, £33m steal: 5 players Arsenal must consider signing this month The Gunners may look to bring in reinforcements this month to strengthen their Premier League title bid.

Both short and long-term options were being considered prior to Jesus suffering his ACL injury, but this is now a matter of importance, especially considering what is at stake between now and the end of the season.

Whoever Arteta decides to sign, he will hope they can hit the ground running. But since taking over in December 2019, the manager has had his fair share of transfer flops over the years.

With this in mind, we have examined the 10 worst signings made by Arteta during his spell in charge of the club...

10 Raheem Sterling

Loan from Chelsea (2024)

When Raheem Sterling joined the Gunners from Chelsea last summer on a season-long loan deal, it appeared to be a smart move by Arteta. Not only was he adding a player who had enjoyed plenty of success in the Premier League, but he wasn’t even paying a penny for his signature.

The winger had scored 10 goals while providing eight assists for the Blues during the 2023/24 season, becoming one of Mauricio Pochettino’s key attacking threats.

Thus, Sterling would be able to chip in consistently for the Gunners this term, perhaps even earning a recall to the England squad in the process.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone to plan for the 30-year-old so far, managing to score just once for the club in a Carabao Cup rout of Bolton Wanderers. And with both Bukayo Saka and Jesus out injured, the jury is still out over whether he will be able to step up or go down as one of Arteta’s worst signings.

9 Oleksandr Zinchenko

£32m from Manchester City (2022)

Not only did Jesus join from City in 2022, but Oleksandr Zinchenko also made the move, costing the Gunners around £32m.

His positional flexibility - being able to play in midfield and at left-back - was seen as a positive, allowing the Ukrainian to fill in across a range of positions for the Gunners on and off the ball.

Over his first two seasons, Zinchenko made 68 appearances in all competitions, but he has struggled this term, playing just 11 matches, suffering from a succession of injury problems and falling down the pecking order.

During his limited time on the pitch in the league, the defender has failed to create a big chance, averaging just 0.1 key passes per game while winning 37% of his total duels per match.

Zinchenko is one of Arsenal’s most expensive players of all time, but he has yet to fully demonstrate his true talents at the Emirates, and may even already be past his best.

8 Fabio Vieira

£34m from Porto (2022)

Alongside Jesus and Zinchenko, Arsenal’s other major signing in 2022 was midfielder Fabio Vieira. The midfielder joined for £34m, but it didn’t take long for him to fail to live up to this lavish fee.

Eight goal contributions in 35 games during his maiden season was decent, if unspectacular, but last term, he failed to kick on. A groin injury meant he played only 17 games as he struggled to make an impact, before being sent back to Porto on loan.

It is clear his signing, at least so far, has been a massive waste of money by Arteta.