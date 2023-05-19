Arsenal are reportedly already looking at the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners suffered a hammer blow to their title hopes in April, after leading the race for the majority of the season in a revolutionary year for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite the title charge coming to a painful end with the summit in sight, there are plenty of positives for the north Londoners to take from this term, with a top-two finish and Champions League football confirmed.

Involvement in the pinnacle competition of European football requires maximum squad depth while contending in the Premier League alongside, as Arsenal have found with their Europa League schedule proving damaging.

William Saliba’s injury was a turning point in the Gunners’ title charge, with the centre-back suffering a season-ending back injury against Sporting CP in the competition.

Depth in all areas is critical for the reds to fulfil this transfer window, with an introduction to the attack linked in new rumours surrounding the Emirates.

What’s the latest on Xavi Simons to Arsenal?

As reported by The Mirror this week, Arteta will be “offered” the chance to sign PSV starboy Xavi Simons this summer.

The 20-year-old joined the Eredivisie side on a free transfer from PSG last summer and has become a name on the lips of a number of clubs around Europe, due to his impressive performances.

Rumours linking him to north London come from his recent switch to Doubled agency, which have extensive links to the club, as per the report.

What could Xavi Simons bring to Arsenal?

The youngster shot to fame as he developed in Barcelona’s infamous La Masia set-up, before making the move to France and breaking into PSG’s first team at the tender age of 17.

Described as having “one of the best” football IQs" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the youngster has an aura of stardom around him.

His performances this season predominantly in central-attacking midfield have attracted the interest of many admirers, having scored 16 goals and registered eight assists in 32 Eredivisie appearances.

The potential signing of the Dutchman could gift Arsenal an almost clone of Martin Odegaard, a prospect that is difficult to comprehend considering the Norwegian's importance in the squad.

The Gunners lack squad depth, one position being the attacking area of central midfield, where Simons could rival their captain to enhance squad numbers, quality and individual performance.

Versatility is a key strength of the 20-year-old, who can be utilised on both wings, unleashed as a goalscorer, and carrying wide threat, as highlighted through his averaged 4.80 progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

To put such numbers in perspective, Odegaard averages 2.51 per 90 in this area, showing the ability and threat the youngster holds and could offer to Arsenal’s Champions League battling squad next season.

With his name in the spotlight, the Amsterdam-born attacker will be one to watch this summer and could be a worthy investment for Arteta’s plans.