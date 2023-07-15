Arsenal's transfer frenzy shows few signs of slowing down, as the Gunners are reported to be in the running to sign PSV star Xavi Simons this summer.

Dutch outlet ED reported last week that Arsenal are in talks to sign Simons, but the Dutch youngster has no shortage of potential suitors and journalist Paul Brown believes his development could increase tenfold under the stewardship of club captain Martin Odegaard...

How much would Xavi Simons cost?

Should the Gunners see off competition for the Netherlands phenom, they could have the perfect man in the Norway international to help him settle into his new surroundings at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the reporter said:

"I do think Odegaard has become a really important, quiet leader at Arsenal.

"He leads by example, but he doesn't need to charge around the pitch shouting at people.

"I do think behind the scenes he is capable of being that kind of mentor figure to anyone who comes into the club under any kind of pressure.

"I do think that that could be an important role for him. If someone like [Simons] was coming in he would be able to take him under his wing and help him along. I do think that could be quite important."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain have the chance to sign Simons for €6m (£5.1m), but that buy-back clause expires on July 31 and the midfielder will have the final say on his future.

Any other interested clubs face having to pay in excess of €50m (£44m), according to some reports in Spain (via Football365), given Simons' status as one of the best talents in European football.

Where would Xavi Simons fit in at Arsenal?

Ironically, it could be Odegaard that Simons eventually replaces in the Arsenal side. The Norway international is still only 24 himself, but he has been linked with a move away from the Gunners on more than one occasion.

The two players share a lot of similarities, not least the fact that they are both capable of scoring and assisting a large number of goals. Simons scored 19 and assisted eight in Eredivisie last season, while Odegaard scored 15 and set up seven in the Premier League.

Simons scored from 0.19 goals per shot he took last season, as per FBref, compared to 0.16 for Odegaard, while - pretty remarkably - they had an identical pass-completion percentage of 80.3.

While Simons comes out on top in terms of the combined tackles and interceptions managed per 90 (1.90 v 1.21), Odegaard edges things when it comes to successful take-on percentage (57.8 v 49.7).

Signing Odegaard's potential successor while he is still at the club makes perfect sense, though it may well be that Simons - on wages of £26k-per-week at PSV, according to Capology - is paired with the former Real Madrid player should he join.

Once described as "magnificent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, it is little wonder that many of Europe's elite clubs - Arsenal and PSG being just two of them - are eager to sign Simons.

Under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, and with Odegaard to lean on, Simons will have the opportunity to fulfil his undoubted potential on the Premier League stage.