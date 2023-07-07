Arsenal have been 'offered' the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons this summer at the Emirates, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Xavi Simons?

As per The Daily Mail, Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in trying to entice Simons to the Premier League this window following a stellar campaign for the 20-year-old in the Eredivisie.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has changed agency and is now under the management of English duo Darren Dein and Stuart Peters. Former PSV manager Aad de Mos thinks this move could sway Simons towards a move to the Emirates, as he stated in an interview: "His agent change indicates that he is searching [for a new club]. Maybe he's thinking about Arsenal. His new agents have a lot of contacts there."

In regards to his former club PSG, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they have decided to activate a €6 million (£5.1 million) buyback clause present in his current £25k-a-week contract at his current employers, detailing on Twitter: "EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain have now decided/communicated that they will activate €6m buyback clause for Xavi Simons. Now it’s only up to the player. Understand buyback clause expires on July 31. Xavi has to communicate within 25 days whether he accepts PSG or not."

If Simons were to return to the Parc des Princes, PSG would be picking up one of the biggest bargains of the transfer window. Last term, the Netherlands international made 48 appearances in all competitions, registering 22 goals and 12 assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

L'Equipe report that Arsenal may well still have hope in their pursuit of Simons as he isn't keen on pitching up at PSG this summer despite their decision to activate his buyback clause; however, it remains to be seen how the saga will play out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has indicated that Arsenal have been 'offered' the chance to bring Simons to the Emirates this summer.

Brown stated: "I know they have been offered Xavi Simons. They do have an interest there but haven't followed it up as yet. Romeo Lavia, they've clearly enquired about, so that would make him, of those names, the more likely to join.

"But as I say, I think that for Arsenal to buy another midfielder, once the Declan Rice deal is done, I think they'll be looking to move somebody out first."

Will Xavi Simons join Arsenal this summer?

Well... Lavia, who was hailed as Southampton's "shining star", has showed just how calm he can be on the ball despite only being 19 and had the head of an older player in what was his opening Premier League campaign, retaining a pass success rate of 86.7%, as per WhoScored. Also, with Mikel Arteta's philosophy of pressing and a high work rate, FBRef illustrate that Lavia got through plenty of work in the middle of the park last term, making 93 tackles and interceptions combined over the course.

Simons looks like he has his destiny in his own hands this summer and it will be a waiting game for the Gunners as they wait to see if he will accept a return to PSG to continue his development.

Of course, Arsenal will hope the Ligue 1 champions' interest falls by the wayside, as the 20-year-old is one of Europe's most exciting young talents in European football, which he showed last season by putting in some tremendous displays.

As per WhoScored, Simons was immense for PSV in the Eredivisie, averaging 2.7 shots, 1.7 key passes and 2.3 completed dribbles per match for the Dutch giants.

In all competitions, the 20-year-old also managed to successfully carry out 181 shot-creating actions, with 36 of these directly leading to goals, as per FBRef.

He is no stranger to the dirty side of the game either and crunched into around 1.4 tackles per match in the Dutch top flight, according to Sofascore.

Mino Raiola, Simons' former agent, predicted his rise to prominence back in 2018, stating: "Xavi Simons is a great player, young, with potential and a big future."

Possessing a little bit of every quality needed to make it at the top, it seems like only a matter of time before Simons begins to make waves at the elite level, whether that be at Arsenal, PSG or elsewhere.