Arsenal are reportedly eyeing PSV star Xavi Simons as Mikel Arteta sets his sights on bolstering his squad this summer.

The Spaniard is set to have a busy transfer window at the helm, working alongside Edu to make sufficient reinforcements to ensure the Gunners can continue their form as title challengers.

The latest link could be a marquee signing for the north Londoners, in a player that has cemented himself as a sensational rising star in Europe.

What’s the latest on Xavi Simons to Arsenal?

Arsenal were first linked to Eredivisie sensation Simons earlier this month, with news from the Netherlands stating the Gunners claimed interest in the youngster.

News reported this week has kept the links between the Dutchman and the Emirates alive, with Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur - as relayed by Sport Witness - suggesting that Arsenal have been joined in their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

CIES Football Observatory has valued the La Masia graduate at €60m (£51m).

What could Xavi Simons offer to Arsenal?

This past season was an overwhelming success for the Amsterdam-born gem, who registered 34 goal contributions in a total of 48 appearances in all competitions for PSV (via Transfermarkt).

The versatile attacker, who has featured across the frontline but primarily as a central midfielder and left-winger, has skills in abundance that could suit those at the Emirates.

Lauded as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old is as creative as he is threatening in front of goal, registering an average of 1.7 key passes per game in the Eredivisie, as well as creating 11 big chances.

While his eight assists and 19 league goals are extremely pleasing in themselves, the Dutchman is mostly identifiable for his playmaking abilities, with him praised as being an “intelligent” asset by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Arsenal have seen a host of playmaking geniuses in their time; from Dennis Bergkamp to Cesc Fabregas, north London has witnessed some magic in central midfield over the years, with one name prominently astounding in the Emirates era.

Mesut Ozil was integral to the Gunners for the majority of his time in the Premier League, and particularly shone in the 2015/16 campaign that saw Arsenal finish second.

Hailed as a “genius” by former manager and Premier League legend Arsene Wenger (via beIN SPORTS), the German recorded 19 assists that season, averaging a monstrous 4.2 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Ozil ended his time in England having recorded 59 Premier League assists in 184 appearances (via Transfermarkt), with his creative mastery forever ingrained in the club’s folklore.

Arteta could discover his answer to the former midfielder in Simons, who at just 20 years old, is showing signs that he could emulate the playmaking efficiency of the Gelsenkirchen-born gem in north London.

As per FBref, the Dutchman averaged 2.31 passes into the final third per 90 in the Eredivisie this season, as well as recording 4.82 progressive passes per 90 to flex his ability of dispatching the ball into threatening spaces.

Acting as a key creator for PSV, Simons could reinstall an essence of Ozil to the Emirates this summer, as a player that could even succeed the German's influence based upon his impeccable strengths in front of goal - which surpass those of the World Cup winner.

In his best-scoring season, the former Real Madrid ace netted eight goals in the league for Arsenal, with Simons scoring 19 in Eredivisie this term aged 20, showcasing the talent Arteta could have in his possession.