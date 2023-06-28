Arsenal are reportedly eyeing PSV sensation Xavi Simons, as Mikel Arteta seeks upgrades to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard enjoyed a title-challenging season with the Gunners, however, it will be a transfer window objective to equip the tools necessary to close the gap on Manchester City.

In bolstering his side with a player as talented as Simons, Arteta could build something special this summer.

Indeed, with Kai Havertz now confirmed as a Gunner, the Emirates may see a new dawn of talent in the squad especially if rumours regarding Simons’ future are to be believed.

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe - relayed by Get French Football News - earlier this week, the Dutchman is ‘against’ a reunion with Paris Saint Germain despite the club potentially wanting to exercise their €6m buy-back clause.

It’s stated that the 20-year-old is ‘leaning towards a new challenge’, with Arsenal named as one of the clubs aiming to snatch the midfielder.

Most prominently, the report adds that the PSV star could choose his destination, as long as the €6m (£5m) buy-back fee is matched, making him a huge bargain with his estimated valuation being €60m (£52m).

What could Xavi Simons offer to Arsenal?

Hailed as “innovative” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the graduate from La Masia could excel in Arteta’s side, particularly with other speculated arrivals in mind.

While Arsenal’s ploy for Havertz is complete, Simons remains as speculation, but the Gunners could form a partnership for the ages by equipping both in midfield.

The German was predominantly played as a forward at Chelsea, however, excelled in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen when occupying the number eight and ten roles.

In four seasons, the 24-year-old established himself as a key player for Die Werkself and contributed 61 goals and assists before heading to the Premier League.

Arteta could unlock the player that shone as one of Germany’s best by playing him in the middle of the park, with his attributes suggesting that he could have a perfect partner in an individual as similarly versatile as Simons.

Capable of playing central and on the flanks, the 20-year-old netted a monstrous 19 goals and registered nine assists in Eredivisie last campaign, showing his innate ability in the final third from midfield.

When comparing his blockbuster season to Havertz’s final term in the Bundesliga, via FBref, it’s clear to see the impact the two could have by playing in a midfield pivot as both flex strengths in areas key to progressing in Arteta’s set-up.

Last campaign, Simons averaged highly in terms of progressive play, averaging 4.82 progressive passes and 4.75 progressive carries per 90, numbers that are almost mirrored by Havertz back in the 2019/20 season.

The Aachen-born star scored an average of 5.10 progressive passes and 4.36 progressive carries, showing his capabilities in playing slightly deeper than the role he’s accustomed to in England.

Both players possess the ability to get among the goals, not just highlighted by their individual tallies in the respective campaigns, but their off-ball efforts.

Simmons averaged 7.93 progressive passes received this season, while Havertz received a monstrous 9.17 for Leverkusen, communicating how potent they could be at the Emirates, as per FBref.

Such numbers are expected of midfielders in Arteta’s side, with high-scoring skipper Martin Odegaard ending the season with an average of 5.55 progressive passes received and 2.39 progressive carries, via FBref, indicating that the duo could slot perfectly into the Spaniard’s system.

The summer is about adding significant depth to Arsenal, which Arteta and Edu could do by signing Simons, who would be a perfect addition to the midfield.