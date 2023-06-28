Arsenal have had their transfer window dominated by the future of Declan Rice, however, news emerging this week has linked another midfielder to the club in Youssouf Fofana.

Mikel Arteta and Edu will aim to strengthen the title-challenging side of last season this summer, in the bid to keep the Gunners among Europe’s best with Champions League involvement pending.

The Emirates should expect to see a complete renovation of the midfield next campaign, with both incomings and outgoings expected this transfer window.

As reported by the Daily Mail, AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana could be a player eyed by the club.

The report states that the 24-year-old could emerge as a ‘potential alternative option’ should the Gunners fail to land the signing of Rice this summer.

It was added by reports in France that Monaco value their player at €35m (£30m), with Newcastle and West Ham also named as Premier League clubs interested.

What could Youssouf Fofana offer to Arsenal?

In the midst of the transfer saga surrounding the north Londoners’ summer targets, players have been linked with a move away from the Emirates, with both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey speculated to depart.

Xhaka was given an unofficial farewell by fans in the final game of the season at the Emirates, with news prior to the end of the calendar linking him with a move back to the Bundesliga.

Partey however has been rumoured to be in the view of Saudi Arabian clubs, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that an exit is ‘possible’, sparking rumours that Rice may not be the only midfielder that could make his way to Arsenal.

Hailed as a “powerhouse” by scout Antonio Mango, Fofana could be a perfect suitor for Arteta should he lose the Ghanaian this summer, with the Frenchman possessing similar strengths to the 30-year-old.

When comparing the two via FBref, it’s clear to see how the 24-year-old could fit into Arteta’s plans, with him adding a significant presence in the engine room with his ability.

Playing in the Spaniard’s title-challenging side, Partey averaged an impressive 8.37 progressive passes per 90 and 1.23 progressive carries, showing strength in areas integral to how Arsenal play out from deep midfield.

The Monaco ace scores similarly to the Ghanaian, making 6.94 progressive passes per 90 and topping Partey in terms of carries with an average of 2.36 per 90, signalling the ways he could flourish at the Emirates.

As per FBref, Arsenal’s number five comes out marginally on top with 2.54 tackles to Fofana’s 2.36 tackles per 90 in Ligue 1, however, the Paris-born gem tips the £160k-per-week star with 1.63 interceptions to his average of 1.10 per 90.

Some of those numbers just so happen to be better than fellow target Rice, who has made 2.17 tackles per 90 and 6.60 progressive passes over the last year.

As claimed by the Daily Mail, the Gunners’ pursuit of the Frenchman could be determined by their success in capturing Rice’s signature, however, there is little to deny that the 24-year-old could add a host of talent to the Spaniard’s depth in midfield.