Arsenal have been handed a boost after learning that one of their key first-team players is set to return from injury after the international break, following a fresh update.

Arsenal injury news

The Gunners have Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, and they recently had another squad member join them in the treatment room.

During the Premier League 5-0 victory over Sheffield United last month, Mikel Arteta’s side secured an emphatic win over the recently promoted team, but they were noticeably without the services of an integral feature and indeed their club captain.

The Emirates Stadium manager confirmed that Martin Odegaard had been playing through injury and was therefore dropped against the Blades, and he later missed the next two top-flight matches vs Newcastle United and Burnley with hip problems.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder has made a total of 120 appearances since making the permanent move to the capital from Real Madrid back in 2021 (Transfermarkt - Odegaard statistics), so following a positive update, supporters will be pleased to hear the latest on the fitness of the 24-year-old skipper.

Speaking during his post-match press conference after Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, Arteta confirmed that Odegaard will return for Arsenal upon the conclusion of the international break.

As quoted by the club’s official website, he said: “I don’t know. I’m going to have a meeting now with the medical department to understand everybody’s situation and I think he is going to be back after the International break but I don’t know exactly what the decision is and the communication at the moment.”

Odegaard's "phenomenal" impact at Arsenal

Since putting pen to paper at Arsenal, Odegaard has become a real fan favourite and he quickly displayed the leadership qualities required to be named captain by Arteta, therefore, it will be a huge boost for the Spaniard to have his central talisman back at his disposal upon return to action.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed ace has clocked up 45 involvements (29 goals and 16 assists) during his time at the club, and even when the end product isn’t there, he is constantly able to cause problems for the opposition’s defence.

Martin Odegaard's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Edu’s £240k-per-week earner (Arsenal salaries), currently ranks in the 99th percentile for shots by players in his position (FBRef - Odegaard statistics), highlighting his desire to hit the back of the net, with his ability to orchestrate moves in the final third having seen him described as a “phenomenal” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Additionally, Odegaard is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including three in the midfield and the same number across the frontline, so for such a well-rounded individual, his imminent return will be music to the ears of those at the Emirates.