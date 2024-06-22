Highlights Arsenal thriving under Arteta, selling homegrown talents inevitable for success.

Arsenal have been excellent under Mikel Arteta, who has taken the Emirates from being perceived as non-contenders at times and fashioning the club into an elite category that strikes fear in opponents both domestically and on the continent.

The last two campaigns have been especially brilliant, fighting against Manchester City for the Premier League title on both occasions and raising a talented squad to an exceptional level, picking up 173 points in total.

However, a bitter by-product of entering the ascendancy is that certain sacrifices have to be made. Talented players, many homegrown, have to be sold for the greater good. This is part and parcel, but one of them might just come back to bite the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news

It's understood that both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United have made approaches for Reiss Nelson, aged 24, while Emile Smith Rowe - 23 - has been transfer-listed for £30m and 25-year-old Eddie Nketiah may be allowed to leave after starting just once in the Premier League since December.

This is the result of the wheel of success. Heightened fear surrounding PSR rules means that cashing in on such homegrown products would be financially worthwhile. Moreover, it's unlikely that any (barring maybe Smith Rowe) would cement starring roles at the club in the future.

As per the Evening Standard, Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry is also set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer, with offers from a range of countries overseas as teams circle around him.

However, this one could prove detrimental to Arteta's outfit, with the 19-year-old a top talent who may have the skills to become a leading figure for a rival further down the line if he fulfills his potential over the years to come.

Why Arsenal could regret letting Cozier-Duberry leave

Cozier-Duberry failed to make his professional debut for Arsenal but he was called to the bench for fixtures against Sevilla in the Champions League and Brentford in the EFL Cup. Despite an eagerness to tie him down to a fresh deal, the teenager has decided to move to a club that can offer him first-team football with regularity.

In total, Cozier-Duberry has scored 30 goals and supplied 18 assists across 83 fixtures for Arsenal's respective youth levels, improving year after year and performing excellently in the Premier League 2 last season.

Indeed, having posted nine goals and five assists from only 17 matches in the division, the England U19 international will undoubtedly have a long list of suitors eager to snap him up, with Jack Wilshere previously gushing over his qualities too.

Amario Cozier-Duberry: Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 (U18/U21) 24 13 5 2022/23 (U18/U21) 31 12 8 2021/22 (U18/U21) 25 4 4 2020/21 (U18) 3 1 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel [Arteta] likes him,” said Jack Wilshere, discussing the youngster's talents in 2023. “He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

Given that competition for Saka's place on the right flank is a little thin, compounded by the likely departure of Nelson this summer, fans are understandably disgruntled, with Cozier-Duberry capable of offering relief to the Three Lions sensation.

If the teenage maestro does indeed manage to translate that natural-born skill to honed performance on the major stage, at senior level, then there's a good chance that he could leave Arsenal rueing his departure, with Cole Palmer's resounding rise at Chelsea evidence of making such a blunder.

Manchester City sold Palmer to Chelsea in a £40m plus add-ons transfer last summer, with the talented attacking midfielder pushing his way out of Pep Guardiola's side after rising through the academy levels in search of regular first-team football and a platform to showcase his abundant talents.

It's worked out, quite well indeed. A debutante campaign as a Blue saw Palmer plunder 25 goals and 15 assists across all competitions after scoring terrific goals in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup for City at the start of the campaign.

Unshackled and allowed to play his football at an outfit that has placed him at the top of the talent pool, the 22-year-old Palmer has established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League, with no player in the division notching more direct goal contributions than his 33 last term.

Might Cozier-Duberry have taken note of Palmer's stunning success and decided to follow suit? It's a possibility but had Arteta given the youngster a smirch more investment over the past few years, giving him a few minutes here or an extra nod of encouragement there, we might be looking at a very different picture.

As it is, Cozier-Duberry is going to be heading for new turf, and Arteta will likely be hoping that he chooses to follow the interest in his signature from elsewhere, with clubs in Belgium, France, Netherlands and Germany all attentive to his decision.

However, given that he's yet to make his decision, he might be waiting for English clubs to knock on his door, with domestic regulations preventing him from holding formal discussions with Premier League competitors until July 1.

Ultimately, Arsenal have a superabundance of quality and are in good stead to fight fiercely for the Premier League and Champions League titles next year, with the likes of Saka continuing to impress as one of the country's finest.

But if Cozier-Duberry does live up to his giddying potential, playing for a rival, Gunners supporters might just shake their heads with pathos-emitting dejection, victims of their own success and architects of their own Palmer situation, leaving them feeling how Manchester City may be feeling watching the England international from afar.