After a pretty miserable month that may well have derailed their Premier League title hopes, Arsenal claimed their second victory in as many games last night.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated Sporting CP in Lisbon and, in the process, have massively increased their chances of making it into the next round of the Champions League without having to enter the playoffs.

It wasn't just the win that was satisfying, though; it was the nature of it, as the North Londoners found themselves 3-0 by half-time and 5-1 up at full-time.

Arsenal's recent form Team Result Sporting CP (A) 5-1 (W) Nottingham Forest (H) 3-0 (W) Chelsea (A) 1-1 (D) Inter Milan (A) 1-0 (L) Newcastle United (A) 1-0 (L)

However, while there were no poor performances on the pitch, the result might have just signalled the end of the line for one of the club's highest-paid players.

Arsenal's star performers

Now, before we get onto the star whose time as an Arsenal player is likely up, let's look at the positives from last night and some of the team's best performers, starting with the best of the lot, Bukayo Saka.

The Hale Ender was awarded the Man of the Match award at full-time, and it was more than deserved as he was a constant threat throughout his 92 minutes of action, providing an assist in the first half and then scoring a goal himself in the second.

However, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber also played a significant role in making the right-hand side so dangerous, with the former pulling the strings just behind the Englishman.

At the same time, the latter helped out William Saliba in defence while also bombing forward with every opportunity he got.

On the opposite flank, Gabriel Martinelli found himself in the right place at the right time to open the scoring for the North Londoners, while Riccardo Calafiori once again showed the fans that he could be the answer to the club's left-back problems.

Lastly, both Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz deserve plenty of praise as well, the former for his immense defensive work and brilliant header, and the latter for his goal and all-round build-up play, although him being so effective again is bad news for another of the club's star attackers.

Arsenal's biggest loser after Sporting

It feels unfair to label any Arsenal player a loser after last night's sensational result, but in a sense, Gabriel Jesus is just that.

The reason is that, after the last week, it seems incredibly unlikely that the Brazilian forward will ever be the team's starting number nine again, and the chance of his starting out wide seems even smaller.

Now, that might sound harsh, but it's probably true as Arteta gave the former Manchester City ace a chance to reassert himself in the role against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but despite the team's brilliant performance that day, the £265k-per-week star flattered to deceive.

The £45m signing was awarded just a 6/10 match rating from the Standard's Simon Collings at full-time, and considering the fact he failed to take a single shot on target in 95 minutes of action, despite his team winning 3-0, that's quite a generous rating.

In contrast, the journalist awarded Havertz a 7/10 last night, which actually feels a bit harsh considering the former Chelsea ace scored a vital goal, produced an expected goals figure of 1.08 and was able to occupy defenders throughout the 92 minutes of action.

That said, it's not just the last week of action that suggests the Sao Paulo-born dynamo's time in North London could be coming to a close either, as he's been quite disappointing all season.

For example, despite making 16 appearances, the "frustrating" striker, as dubbed by Micah Richards, has scored once and provided one assist, which works out to a goal involvement every eight games.

Jesus Arsenal record Season 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 33 36 16 Goals 11 8 1 Assists 7 8 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 0.44 0.12 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, even when you account that those appearances have only amounted to 579 minutes, the 27-year-old still has a disappointing average of a goal involvement every 289.5 minutes.

Ultimately, while Jesus is an undeniably talented player, he's no longer a significant part of this Arsenal team, and with wages as high as his, it feels more like a matter of when and not if the club decide to move him on.