Well, here we are, the morning after the night before, and while Arsenal came agonisingly close to ending their two-decade-long title drought, it just wasn't meant to be, and it's Manchester City who finished the campaign with their fourth Premier League title in as many years.

That said, while the season on a whole has been one that Mikel Arteta's squad can be proud of, they looked somewhat off the pace against Everton, and were it not for Kai Havertz's late goal, they might've ended the campaign on a rather sour note.

However, there were some good displays from the men in red and white, with one player in particular finally showing the fans why he has to play a more prominent role next year: Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli's performances in 23/24

After Martinelli's truly remarkable displays in the 2022/23 season, where he netted 15 goals and provided six assists in 46 games, there was an expectation that the former Ituano ace would at least maintain his output level this year, but that didn't happen.

Martinelli 22/23 vs 23/24 Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 46 44 Minutes 3440 2640 Goals 15 8 Assists 6 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 0.29 Minutes per Goal Involvement 163 203 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In the 44 appearances he made for the north Londoners over the last ten months, the 22-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists, and while that's a reasonably impressive return in isolation, it's clearly some way off what he showed he was capable of in the campaign prior.

Yet, there have been significant factors affecting the Brazilian's performance, notably his injury history.

He was sidelined twice this season, first due to a hamstring injury that caused him to miss six games in September and October, and later due to a foot injury that kept him out for most of March, a period when his teammates were on fire in the league.

What's worse is that he sustained the second injury in the game against Sheffield United, a game in which he scored and provided an assist. This meant his momentum was immediately halted, and since his return, he has only started three games out of a possible 12, once again making it practically impossible for him to develop any rhythm in his game.

That was, however, until Sunday, when he was given his first league start since March and showed Arteta and the fans exactly why he could have a tremendously bright future at this club.

Gabriel Martinelli's performance against Everton

With Bukayo Saka actually missing a game of football yesterday - as unbelievable as that sounds - Arteta was left with a decision to make: should he start Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus on the right? He correctly opted for the former.

It might not be a position that the young winger is overly familiar with, having started just nine games there before yesterday in his entire career, but as the old adage goes, beggars can't be choosers, and with Leandro Trossard making the left wing his own in the last couple of months, the Brazilian had to make do, and make do he did.

Although he didn't find the back of the net himself in the game, the "sensational" attacker, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was a constant threat throughout, running head-on at the Toffees' backline and terrifying them with his blistering pace and excellent close control.

The electric winger left an impression on the Standard's Simon Collings, who awarded him an 8/10 on the day, writing that he was impressed by his 'lively' display and ability to ride the 'battering' he received from James Tarkowski.

It's not just in the opinion of journalists that you can see the 22-year-old's brilliance against the Merseysiders, as in his 95 minutes of action, he produced a combined expected goal and assists figure of 0.66, took two shots, completed 100% of his dribbles, took 69 touches, played five key passes, created two big chances, completed five of eight crosses and even made a clearance.

Martinelli's game vs Everton Minutes 95' Expected Goals 0.20 Expected Assists 0.46 Shots on Target 1 Shots off Target 1 Dribbles (Successful) 2 (2) Touches 69 Key Passes 5 Crosses (Accurate) 8 (5) Clearances 1 All Stats via Sofascore

It was a performance made all the more impressive and pertinent by Trossard's evident struggles to make an impact on the opposite flank, putting in a display that saw Collings award him just 5/10, writing that it was a 'disappointing final appearance of the season.'

While the 29-year-old Belgian's incredible contribution of 17 goals and two assists in 46 games this season should not be forgotten, yesterday's game serves as a reminder that the future of Arsenal's left wing is Martinelli. If he can remain fit next season and is given the chance to regularly start games alongside a stable frontline, he could remind the rest of the league just how good he is.