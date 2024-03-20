We are rapidly approaching the business end of the season now, and Arsenal are well and truly gunning for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's side have looked transformed since the turn of the year and likely to score with every attack.

This is despite the absence of Gabriel Jesus for much of this run and Gabriel Martinelli for the last couple of games.

The young Brazilian has been electric for the Gunners over the last few years, and now it looks as if Hale End could be producing the perfect competitor for his place in the side.

Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal career in numbers

Martinelli's £6m move from Brazilian fourth-tier outfit Ituano in the summer of 2019 is now well-known among Premier League fans because it was one of the best bang-for-buck signings the league has seen for quite some time.

Over the last four and a half years, the 22-year-old has made 162 appearances for the first team, in which he's scored 41 goals and provided 24 assists.

This means he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.4 games, which is genuinely impressive considering how raw he was when he first arrived and the significant injury problems he had to face in the first couple of years in England.

Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal career Appearances 162 Goals 41 Assists 24 Goal Involvements per Match 0.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season was probably his best in north London, as his 15 goals and six assists in 46 appearances played a big part in the club's surprising title charge.

However, while he hasn't been as prolific this time around, his direct and tireless running has been essential to how the team plays, and he has started to find the back of the net more consistently over the last couple of months.

In all, the teenager from Ituano has more than exceeded even the wildest expectations that the majority of fans had for him when he first signed in 2019.

While he's likely to have an incredibly bright future at the Emirates, Hale End may just be producing the perfect rival for him.

Why fans should be excited about Osman Kamara

The Hale End gem in question is 17-year-old Osman Kamara, who signed his scholarship deal with the club in the summer of 2022 and is a self-confessed Gooner, which always helps form a stronger bond with the supporters.

Osman Kamara's youth record Team U18s U21s UEFA Youth League Appearances 35 6 3 Goals 14 1 0 Assists 4 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.16 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season, the talented youngster made 25 appearances across the U18 and U21 sides, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, mostly from the left wing.

The "influential" ace, as journalist Layth Yousif described him, has looked even better this year, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in just 19 games, this time including three in the UEFA Youth League.

​​​​

While the promising talent is still quite young and could, therefore, develop in a number of ways before making it into the first team, a couple of attributes make him similar to Martinelli, more so than just the position he plays.

For example, according to Arsenal youth expert Jeorge Bird, the tricky winger plays with a certain 'directness' and possesses an impressive level of close control, both attributes people would associate with the Brazilian livewire.

Ultimately, it will be some time before the evidently talented Kamara is seriously competing with Martinelli for the left-wing spot in the first team, but with how well he's performing for the youth teams and how quickly he appears to be developing, it might come sooner than many think.