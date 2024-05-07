The end of the season is rapidly approaching, and for the first time in a very, very long time, Arsenal genuinely have a chance of lifting the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's side were in a heated title race last season, but by this time, they had rather spectacularly fallen away from Manchester City - this time, it's different.

There are several reasons for this renewed solidity in this young Gunners' side, but the most obvious reason for their ability to stay in the race is the additions made in the summer.

For example, Declan Rice has firmly established himself as one of the most influential players on the team alongside Bukayo Saka, but there is another star who has become quintessential to Arteta's free-scoring team.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka's performances this season

In recent years, players who have transferred to a new team for £100m or more have tended to struggle in their first seasons or two, be that Jack Grealish, Enzo Fernandes or Moises Caicedo, but not Rice.

If anything, the former West Ham United captain has looked even better since moving to Arsenal last summer.

In his 49 appearances for the North Londoners this term, the 25-year-old has alternated between playing as six and a left eight, all while racking up seven goals and ten assists, which might explain the fans singing that they got him for half price.

While the Kingston upon Thames-born midfielder has added an attacking element to his game this season, his national teammate Saka has always been one of the Gunners' biggest goal threats, and this year has been no different, well aside from the fact that he's more potent than ever.

In his 46 games thus far, the 22-year-old dynamo has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists, meaning he averages a goal involvement every 1.35 games and has already comfortably beaten his tally of 15 goals and 11 assists from last season.

Saka's form in 23/24 Appearances 46 Goals 20 Assists 14 Goal Involvements per Match 0.73 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, as effective as the Hale End icon has been in front of goal this year, there is one Arsenal star who has had an even more productive 2024 so far and has arguably become the most crucial player on the team.

Arsenal's most crucial man in 2024

Yes, the player in question is German international and former Chelsea man Kai Havertz, who, after a slow start to life as an Arsenal player, has exploded into life since the turn of the year.

In all competitions so far, the 24-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 49 appearances, and while that alone is an impressive tally for a first season considering he has spent 32 games in midfield, what is truly impressive is what has happened in 2024.

In the 16 league games since New Year's Day, the Aachen-born ace has scored eight goals and provided five assists, meaning he has been averaging a goal involvement every 1.23 league games, and they have not been meaningless goals either.

Havertz's league form in 2024 Appearances 16 Goals 8 Assists 5 Goal Involvements 0.81 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He scored the winner against Brentford in early March, the second goal away to Brighton & Hove Albion and the third in the club's 3-2 win away to Tottenham Hotspur. That's not bad for a man who didn't find the net in open play until November.

In short, the once derided goal-shy midfielder has become a goal-scoring "machine", as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, now notably ranking in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe for expected goals.

In the process of such a remarkable run of form, he has now become Arteta's most important player. It's funny how things can change, isn't it?