Highlights Arsenal secure second pre-season win, Arteta impressed by Martinelli's performance against Manchester United.

Martinelli's stats show 100% dribble and pass completion rate, winning four duels and scoring a crucial goal.

Martinelli's form could impact potential transfer plans, with Arteta reconsidering reported interest in Nico Williams.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side made it two wins from two in pre-season during the early hours of Sunday morning, beating fellow Premier League side Manchester United 2-1 in California.

The win comes after the Gunners also beat English opposition Bournemouth earlier in the week, with a penalty shootout securing the win.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli secured a second win of pre-season for the North London outfit, despite going a goal down just 10 minutes into the meeting after Rasmus Hojlund’s strike.

It was a great opportunity for various first-team and academy talents to stake their claim for a regular place in the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where Arteta will be aiming to end the club’s 20-year wait for an English top-division title.

One star hugely impressed despite a brief cameo on the pitch, with Arteta now facing a dilemma over his transfer plans as a result of his performance in the US.

Gabriel Martinelli’s stats against Manchester United

Brazilian winger Martinelli endured a tricky end to last season, often being utilised as an impact player, scoring just six goals in the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

Leandro Trossard was Arteta’s preferred option on the left-hand side, but after his cameo off the bench last night, he will undoubtedly have given the Gunners’ boss something to think about in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian was brought on in the 71st minute as a replacement for Reiss Nelson, and managed to score the winner with an excellent drive inside before firing the ball past Andre Onana at his near post.

However, despite his goal, he produced some excellent stats, managed of which would’ve caught the eye of boss Arteta.

Gabriel Martinelli's stats against Manchester United Statistics Tally Minutes played 19 Goals 1 Dribbles completed 3/3 (100%) Passes completed 3/3 (100%) Duels won 4/6 (66%) Tackles won 1 Crosses completed 1/2 (50%) Stats via SofaScore

He managed to complete all three of his attempted dribbles, achieving a 100% success rate, whilst also managing to register the same tally of passes during his cameo off the bench.

The 23-year-old looked sharp, playing with a point to prove, winning four of the six duels that he contested whilst also managing to complete a tackle - as he was awarded a 7/10 match rating by journalist Kaya Kaynak.

His performance would’ve been exactly what Arteta was wanting from the forward after his below-par couple of months for the Gunners, with Martinelli potentially catapulting himself back to being a starter and changing the manager’s mind about one addition.

Why Arteta can forget Williams after Martinelli’s display

In recent months, Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao’s talented winger Nico Williams.

Their interest undoubtedly increased as a result of his impressive Euro 2024 campaign, which saw the Spaniard register two goals and one assist, as he helped his nation win the competition for a fourth time.

It’s previously been reported that the 22-year-old has a £49m release clause in his current contract, with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea both also wanting to sign the star this summer.

However, with Martinelli being a similar age to the Bilbao forward, he needs consistent minutes in the Premier League to continue on his upward trajectory at the Emirates.

Williams’ potential arrival in North London would only hamper the Brazilian’s progress at the club, with Martinelli showcasing against United that he still has what it takes to be a crucial player under Arteta this season.

Whilst last season was a disappointing one for the attacker, the new campaign presents a new opportunity for Martinelli to impress and reach the levels all Arsenal fans know he’s capable of.