Arsenal have undergone a dramatic transformation in the last five years or so and are practically unrecognisable from the club Mikel Arteta took over in late 2019.

Alongside Sporting Director Edu Gaspar, the Spaniard has completely overhauled the squad, bringing in a swathe of talented players like Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice while getting rid of those who wouldn't help him take the team forward.

However, while there has been so much change at the Emirates since the former Captain returned, a few players have remained and become integral members of this title-challenging team; players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Martinelli.

That said, while there are no question marks over the future of the Englishman and Frenchman, there are some for the Brazilian, although since the manager took over, his valuation has exploded, per Transfermarkt.

1 Martinelli's market value when Arteta took over

So, on December 20th 2019, Arteta was announced as Arsenal's new head coach, and just ten days earlier, Martinelli saw his valuation rise to €18m, which is about £15m.

It's not an enormous number, but considering he was only signed for £6m from Ituano that summer, it was already a major indication that the club had a special player on their hands.

It was an increase that was more than justified during the season as well.

Despite still being a teenager and suffering a major injury during Project Restart, Martinelli racked up a seriously impressive haul of ten goals and provided four assists in 26 first-team appearances.

2 Martinelli's market value in 2020/21

Unfortunately for the young attacker, his second season in North London was much less spectacular than his first, as he was only able to rack up a total of two goals and two assists in 22 appearances for the club.

However, this disappointing output was mostly due to the severe knee injury he sustained in June, as he didn't even make his first senior appearance until the 19th of December.

That said, as he had still enjoyed a statement season in the campaign prior, his valuation in October 2020 had increased to €25m, which is about £21m, or £6m more than his price tag when Arteta took over.

3 Gabriel Martinelli's market value in 2021/22

The June before the 21/22 campaign saw the dynamic winger's valuation decrease to €22m, about £19m, due to his lack of game time the previous season.

However, this wasn't really an issue as, after a pretty miserable year, the Guarulhos-born gem was able to play some regular football again.

He wasn't just making up the numbers either, as, across 36 matches, the 5 foot 10 ace scored six goals and provided seven assists, meaning that he maintained an average of a goal involvement once every 2.76 games.

Moreover, while he didn't play in every game, he remained fit for the entire campaign, giving the manager another option in attack and boosting his reputation in the process.

4 Gabriel Martinelli's market value in 2022/23

Thanks to his impressive displays in 21/22, Martinelli's valuation was once again soaring ahead of the following season. In June 2022, it reached a new peak of €40m or £34m, and over the next ten months, he would more than justify the new price tag.

Arsenal went into the campaign with the goal of finishing in the top four, but fairly early on, it became apparent that they were suddenly in a title race with Manchester City, and a large part of the reason why was the attacking talent in the team, including the then-21-year-old Brazilian.

For example, in his 46 appearances across all competitions, the "unplayable" dynamo, as described by pundit Owen Hargreaves, scored 15 goals and provided six assists, meaning that just a couple of years after suffering a serious knee injury, he was averaging a goal involvement every 1.85 games.

Unfortunately, the Gunners would collapse near the season's end, but Martinelli had now laid down a marker and showed the league just how good he could be.

5 Gabriel Martinelli's market value in 2023/24

So, after such an incredible campaign, the former Ituano gem's reputation was at an all-time high and in June 2023, his valuation would match that fact, with Transfermarkt valuing him at a whopping €80m, which is about £67m.

However, as so many have before him, the 13-capped international struggled to follow up on his barnstorming year, and over the next ten months, he's become a player who increasingly frustrates a fanbase now expecting their team to push for the title.

In his 44 appearances across all competitions, he could only muster up a fairly uninspiring tally of eight goals and five assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 3.38 games.

Martinelli's Arsenal career Season Appearances Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match 2019/20 26 10 4 0.53 2020/21 22 2 2 0.18 2021/22 36 6 7 0.36 2022/23 46 15 6 0.45 2023/24 44 8 5 0.29 2024/25 3 0 0 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, this wasn't a dreadful return, and some of the discussion around the 23-year-old since has been hyperbolic, but compared to how well he played just the season prior, it was undeniably disappointing.

6 Martinelli's market value in 2024/25

So, we come to this season, and considering the slight step back he took last year, the Gunners' number 11 has unsurprisingly seen his valuation decrease.

Transfermarkt priced him at €70m in May of this year, which is about £59m or 293% higher than it was when Arteta joined the club.

It's set to be a massive campaign for Martinelli this year, as with all the talk of Nico Williams and other talented wingers over the summer, his place in the starting lineup isn't guaranteed anymore.

Worryingly, in his three appearances thus far, he hasn't looked particularly impressive, and when he was substituted off at Villa Park, his replacement, Leandro Trossard, came on and scored with his first touch.

However, Martinelli is still an immensely talented winger, and even though he's been in and around the first team for five years now, he's still relatively young at 23.

Therefore, while his stock might be quite low at the moment, he has all the raw qualities to turn things around and get back to his very best.