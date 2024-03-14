Arsenal are absolutely flying at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League thanks to an unbelievable run of victories, and after Tuesday's dramatic win over Porto, they're into the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well.

The north Londoners have been in such brilliant form of late that it's impossible to single one player out, making team selection pretty straightforward for Arteta.

Bar any injuries or players needing a rest, the Spaniard can pick the same XI in the knowledge that they'll perform, which is great for him and the fans, but not for a certain player on the bench who used to be a regular starter.

Why Zinchenko could lose his place in the team

Yes, the player in question is Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The skilful full-back joined the Gunners from Manchester City in July 2022 for just £30m and immediately became an integral part of the side that came agonisingly close to lifting the title last season, making 33 appearances across all competitions.

Zinchenko's Arsenal career at left-back Appearances 56 Goals 2 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.10 Average Points per Game 2.09 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old's ability to seamlessly invert into the middle of the park and help the Gunners control possession was an essential aspect of how Arteta wanted his team to play, and at that, he is excellent. However, there's a drawback to the Radomyshl-born ace's game, which is his defensive fragilities.

It was a flaw on full display when the Gunners travelled to Anfield last season and this season, as the Reds' equaliser in both games came directly from his mistakes.

Even in his short cameo against Porto, the defensive "liability", as Gary Neville once dubbed him, made several errors that invited more pressure upon the hosts, which led to football.london's Kaya Kaynak awarding him a 5/10 on the night and writing that 'he gave Porto a bit of a chance.'

If this had been last season, a lack of genuine alternatives would have left Zinchenko relatively safe in his position regardless of his suspect defending, but the recent form of one of his teammates and the imminent return of two others have put his place in the XI in real jeopardy.

The players who could replace Zinchenko

So, the first player who looks ready to replace the Ukrainian in the XI is Polish international Jakub Kiwior.

The former Spezia man came into the team during half-time against Liverpool when Zinchenko came off injured and has looked at home ever since.

In the six games he has started since, the 24-year-old has helped keep three clean sheets, provided two assists and scored one goal while looking far more defensively astute than the man he replaced.

If he maintains his form, the Tychy-born star will likely keep his place in the team beyond the game at the Etihad, but Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber could also stake a claim for the position should he falter.

Zinchenko's potential replacements at left-back Player Kiwior Tomiyasu Timber Appearances at Left-Back 27 19 10 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 5 0 1 Average Points per Game 1.81 2.16 2.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The former has already played 17 games for the Gunners in that position and, like Kiwior, can bring some extra physicality to the role due to being 6 foot 2.

On the other hand, Timber has only played as a left-back ten times in his career. Still, two of those appearances came for Arsenal before he suffered his devastating ACL injury, suggesting that Arteta sees him in that position in the long term.

Ultimately, while Zinchenko does offer the Londoners an extra body in midfield, it would appear as if his defensive failings are becoming increasingly hard to ignore for the manager and as he is already struggling to win back his place from one of his teammates, it could be game over when the other two are back to full fitness.