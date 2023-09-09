Arsenal have made countless transfer blunders throughout their illustrious history, such is the relentless pursuit of maintaining their status as one of England’s best clubs.

Arsene Wenger, in particular, was keen to keep his club at the apex of the Premier League despite the struggles he faced, many of which did affect his pursuit of his top targets.

As such, the Frenchman was forced to seek out cheaper alternatives, or sell first before he could buy.

Just two years after the gut-wrenching sale of Robin van Persie to Manchester United, it was thought the Gunners might have secured their long-term solution in the stunning acquisition of the Red Devils’ exciting forward Danny Welbeck.

At just 23 years old and a mainstay in the England squad, there was plenty of reason to believe the hulking forward could uphold their front line for years to come.

Danny Welbeck's Worst Injuries at Arsenal Matches Missed 15/16 Cartilage Damage 42 18/19 Ankle Injury 41 15/16 Knee Surgery 36 14/15 Patella Problems 18 17/18 Groin Strain 9

All stats via Transfermarkt

However, this particular deal was one which would turn sour quickly, with injuries rearing their ugly head at every given opportunity.

It was this string of ailments that plagued his whole career in north London, stunting the growth of one of England’s finest talents at the time. As such, an instantly promising deal turned into one of those aforementioned failures.

Why did Danny Welbeck fail at Arsenal?

Acquired in the summer of 2014, the now-Brighton and Hove Albion marksman had scored 29 times in 142 appearances for United, having made his way up through the academy.

This even saw him add a Champions League, two Premier Leagues and two League Cups to his trophy cabinet. However, his time at the Emirates would hardly encourage more promising results.

Playing a further 126 games for his new club would only see a return of 32 goals this time for the ageing finisher.

This would prove to just be the tip of the iceberg for Welbeck’s struggles, however, as it was off the pitch where Wenger was truly let down.

Whether it was knee surgery, ankle injuries, cartilage damage or simple groin strains, across a five-year spell at the Emirates the £55k-per-week dud missed approximately 113 games, or 1554 days of football.

Robbie Lyle, the host of Arsenal Fan TV, even suggested that he “loved him” at Arsenal but that he was a “very unlucky player”. Wenger even supported the former notion, claiming back in 2016: "He can play on the flanks and through the middle, so I can play him with Giroud or instead of Giroud - that gives so many options,” the manager said. “You cannot say you don’t miss a player of that stature for nine months. I believe he can make a difference."

A great case of what could have been had he stayed fit, it is now the Seagulls who are enjoying his presence, managing the 32-year-old's workload and allowing him to help usher in the new era of striking talent.

Just last season saw the 42-cap star score six and assist four from just 21 league starts. Fans will likely relish seeing such a well-liked ace finally enjoying his football once again, with the hope that he can continue to stay fit until he calls time on a fine career that could have been so much more.

What was Danny Welbeck's wage at Arsenal?

Having spent five years in north London, the sizeable fee expended to tempt him to join their cause unsurprisingly came with a similarly lofty wage too.

After all, it marked a tough task to pry players from Old Trafford, when it made little sense to take what was almost always a backwards step in one's career.

As such, he was handed a huge £115k-per-week wage, which actually grew to £125k-per-week during the final two years of his time with the Gunners.

Because of these varying wages whilst in north London, an additional £30.9m must be added to the initial £16m fee, making his total cost to Arsenal an astronomical £46.9m.

How much has Danny Welbeck earned in his career so far?

However, what Welbeck has personally earned is not far from what he ended up costing Wenger, given he has been well-paid wherever he has plied his trade.

Capology help to map out his ever-changing wages across various points of his career, which saw him start on £70k-per-week in Manchester, rise to the aforementioned fee in the capital before returning to a more modest £55k-per-week now he is settled on the south coast after a year with Watford.

This all comes together to outline his total earnings at a lofty £52m, nearly £6m more than the complete expenditure Arsenal undertook to employ his services.

When does Danny Welbeck's contract expire?

As aforementioned, Welbeck is currently enjoying his football in Brighton, as part of Roberto De Zerbi's outstanding side that continues to capture the imagination.

In fact, the ageing marksman's presence amongst the wealth of talent has been outlined, with Ian Wright telling Match of the Day (via Sussex Express): "There’s a lovely balance to the team, and with Danny Welbeck when he’s playing that number nine role, where he is linking the play."

Despite that, there is just one year left on his current deal, which was renegotiated back in 2022. This suggests that, upon its expiry, he is unlikely to see an extension handed to him. His age will likely play a huge factor in such a decision.

Does Danny Welbeck deserve to earn that much?

For what he offers to the Seagulls, in terms of depth, quality, a winning mentality and supreme experience, his wage represents fine value for money as is often the case with everything Brighton do.

However, when viewing his time at Arsenal, it could be argued that he was somewhat overpaid for what he actually produced while there.

Despite that, with the misfortune he has consistently suffered, many are quick to write off the financial drain he often imposed due to his likeable demeanour.

How much did other Arsenal players earn?

His teammates at the Emirates might claim otherwise though, as they will likely have felt rather cheated given they were often paid less despite offering far more.

For example, from the 2017/18 campaign where Welbeck saw a pay increase, he earned more than the likes of Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud, via Capology.

It is also worth noting that, the season before Alexis Sanchez made his controversial move to the Red Devils, the disparity between the Chilean and the Englishman's wages were just £25k-per-week.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini had only recently branded the winger as "the best player in England" too, as if to emphasise the ludicrousy surrounding Welbeck's wage.