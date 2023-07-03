Football is a forever-changing game, whether we like it or not. There are still some fans that will remember a life without the back pass rule, whilst the rest of us have to suffer what it must have been like at five-aside every week. And who could forget away goals? Oh, how we miss the drama of those so dearly.

Arsene Wenger and FIFA's offside rule is one of the most extreme changes that could occur yet, however, with attacking players handed a huge advantage compared to the microscopic detail that VAR has given us recently.

It doesn't surprise us that Wenger is focusing on the attacking play, though, given how electric his Arsenal sides were going forward in their prime. And, now, he's looking to see even more goals.

What is Arsene Wenger's proposed offside rule?

Wenger's offside rule, which is set to go through a trial run, according to DirecTV Sports, via Sports Joe. The trial run will take place in Sweden's U21 men's league and U19 women's league.

Meanwhile, trials will also eventually take place in both the Netherlands and Italy. But, what does the rule entail?

As quoted by ESPN, Wenger explained: "You will be not offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front."

Indeed, the new rule changes the scope of when a player is considered offside. As of right now, when any part of a player's body, excluding hands and arms, are ahead of the final defender, they are considered offside.

Wenger's new rule would hand the advantage to attacking players, however, which will see any part of an attacker's body that they can legally score with ruled onside if in line with the last defender even if other parts of an attacker's body are behind the defender.

This would give attacking players an extra yard away from the backline in a new rule which would give extra benefit to some of the quickest players in world football – although it could force defenders to abandon the popular high-lines used these days, and see them sit much deeper.

How fans have reacted to FIFA's new potential offside rule?

The news hasn't exactly gone down well with fans across the football world, with many quick to shut the idea down. After all, the question comes to the fore once again in football, why fix what is not broken?

It will certainly be interesting to see how the trial runs go. Here's how fans reacted to the news: