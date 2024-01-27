Highlights Arsenal have yet to make any signings in the transfer market despite being linked to several players.

Arsenal have yet to delve into the transfer market and sign anyone this month despite being linked with numerous players over the previous few weeks.

Ivan Toney has been perennially linked with a move to the Emirates, while Mikel Arteta has even shown interest in bringing Karim Benzema to north London for the second half of the season.

Both of these moves look unlikely now, especially with just a few days left until deadline day, but that is not to say the Spaniard won't try to sign at least one player.

Arsenal’s search for new signings

Despite a plethora of marquee names being linked with a move, it could be a player thriving in the Championship who Arteta may look to sign. That’s according to journalist David Ornstein, who gave an update on the future of Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

“Brighton in negotiations with Leicester to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. LCFC want ~£30m.

“Gap in valuations but talks ongoing. Competition from Brentford (Arsenal + Fulham admire too) but European football puts BHAFC in driving seat.”

Although he states that Brighton are leading the chase, the nature of the transfer window suggests that anything could happen over the coming days.

The Gunners are currently in contention to win their first Premier League title for 20 years, while the north Londoners are through to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

Adding a new signing or two could give Arteta some added squad depth ahead of a crucial few months and Dewsbury-Hall may even be a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal is unclear

It is no secret that Arteta is filling his squad with hungry young talent that he hopes will dominate England over the next few years.

Signing players such as Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz last summer is evidence of this philosophy and a move for Dewsbury-Hall would certainly fit into his vision.

This could mean moving a player or two on and Partey is one of the ageing midfielders in his squad who could be on the way out of the Emirates.

Since arriving from Atlético Madrid ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder has made 104 appearances for Arsenal, yet has played over 24 league matches just once in his first three full seasons.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has missed 20 matches due to injury, and with just 18 months left on his current contract, could he be approaching the end of his spell in London?

Back in October, 90min claimed that Partey could consider a move away from Arsenal if he was not given more opportunities in the starting XI.

Fast-forward three months and he has started just three league games this term, with the last coming against Fulham in August.

According to reports in Spain (via the Daily Express), Barcelona are showing interest in the midfielder and his time in the Premier League could be about to come to an end.

Dewsbury-Hall is five years younger than Partey, and he could turn out to be an ideal replacement for the former Atlético gem, who looks certain to leave sooner rather than later.

The stats show why Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would be a good signing for Arsenal

Since making his debut for the Foxes during the 2019/20 campaign, the midfielder has racked up 114 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Despite their relegation last season, the Englishman was one of Leicester's more impressive performers, and it showed that they still had plenty of talent among their ranks.

Indeed, the 25-year-old ranked third among the squad for successful dribbles per game (1.3) along with ranking third for key passes per game (1.3) and he has taken his game to another level in the second tier during 2023/24.

Not only does the midfielder currently rank first in the squad for key passes per game (2.7) and combined goals and assists (18), but he also ranks second for big chances created (12) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.3), clearly showcasing his abilities in the Championship as he aims to bring Leicester back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Writer Kyle Boas lavished praise on the midfielder amid his links to the Premier League, saying he is “one of the most press-resistant midfielders in England” and he would certainly offer a greater attacking threat to Partey judging by his statistics this season.

His manager, Enzo Maresca, has also lauded the player following his performances, saying back in November:

"He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere. He could already have had 10 or 12 assists. He is probably the most-improved for us and he's in the perfect position."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's domestic statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 2 9 Assists 2 9 Key passes per game 1.3 2.7 Big chances created 3 12 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

Dewsbury-Hall has not just impressed among his current teammates, but also when compared to positional peers in similar leagues.

Over the previous 365 days, the 25-year-old is currently ranked in the top 2% for assists, shot-creating actions, progressive carries, touches in the opposition penalty area and none-penalty goals per 90 when compared to players who play in a similar position, and showcases how much he has improved.

Signing the Foxes gem could give Arteta the licence to drop Rice slightly deeper and allow Dewsbury-Hall the freedom to further demonstrate his attacking attributes as he aims for another crack at the top flight.

A fee of £30m would not break the bank either, and the Spaniard could recoup some of that by moving on Partey during the summer transfer window, knowing that he has a more than able replacement within his squad.

The 5 foot 10 maestro can operate across a few positions, with either a central or defensive midfield slot his preferred option, but he has been pushed further forward a few times during his career.

This versatility could be a big bonus for Arteta as he looks to fill his squad with adaptable players, and Dewsbury-Hall could take the next step by joining Arsenal.