Arsenal begin their hunt for a record-extending 15th FA Cup victory as they prepare to face Liverpool this evening.

Mikel Arteta won't be resting on his laurels as he aims to secure his second trophy as manager of the club – four years after winning the same competition against Chelsea.

Over the previous few weeks, however, the Gunners have suffered two defeats in the Premier League, and they have only won one fixture since a 4-3 victory over Luton Town at the start of December.

This signifies that despite the club sitting fourth in the table and just five points behind the Anfield side, Arteta needs to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

They have naturally been linked with a few names so far, yet it is a potential swoop for a current Premier League midfielder which could be one of his most important moves.

Arsenal transfer news – Amadou Onana

It is no secret that Arteta is after some midfield reinforcements – either this month or in the summer – and according to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this week, Arsenal have shown interest in Everton gem Amadou Onana ahead of making a swoop for the player.

Indeed, the report indicates that the Gunners have in fact made an approach for the Belgian as they look to add some more talent into their midfield area.

The club have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in recent months following his impressive start to the season for the Midlands outfit, scoring seven times as Unai Emery’s side have lit up the top flight.

It appears as though Arteta is looking to move on to other targets, with Onana now being targeted.

Any prospective move could come at a huge cost, however, as the Goodison Park outfit are reportedly valuing the midfielder between £70m-£90m and this could prove to be a big stumbling block for Arsenal.

Arsenal's previous five January signings Year Jakub Kiwior 2023 Jorginho 2023 Leandro Trossard 2023 Auston Trusty 2022 Martin Odegaard 2021 Via Transfermarkt

During the summer, the Spaniard splashed out a club record £105m transfer fee to lure Declan Rice from West Ham United and despite the lavish sum, he is certainly shown his worth.

This suggests that a move for Onana could perhaps allow Arteta to replicate his Rice masterclass and sign another midfielder from a fellow Premier League side and give them a platform to continue their development.

Declan Rice’s Arsenal statistics

The Englishman swiftly emerged as one of the most gifted midfielders in the country during his spell at West Ham, progressing from the academy to club captain within just a few years.

He eventually made 245 appearances for the Irons since making his debut during the 2016/17 campaign, and he departed as a hero, leading the club to their first major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup by winning the Europa Conference League in June 2023.

He had been admired by a host of clubs, yet it was a move across London to Arsenal which was the logical option, and he hasn’t disappointed during his first six months at the Emirates.

Indeed, the midfielder currently ranks second among the squad for accurate passes per game in the top flight (62.8) along with ranking second for tackles (2.1) and first for interceptions (1.5), indicating that he has been a positive influence in the Arsenal side, especially from a defensive viewpoint.

The 24-year-old can also contribute in an attacking sense too, as he has scored some vital goals this season.

His first goal for the Gunners came against Manchester United in a thrilling 3-1 victory in September, while the former West Ham starlet netted a wonderful last-minute header against Luton to claim all three points, and he has adapted well to Arteta’s methods and demands.

Onana is in a similar mould to the Arsenal midfielder and there is no doubt he could settle in well at the club should he make a move to the Gunners in the near future.

Amadou Onana’s season in numbers

Frank Lampard may have struggled in his role as Everton manager, but his signing of Onana was among one of his finest pieces of transfer business.

The 22-year-old cost the club £33m from French side Lille in August 2022 and he enjoyed a decent first season for the Toffees, making 35 appearances across all competitions and scoring once.

This has given him a platform to become one of Everton’s best performers this season under Sean Dyche.

His displays this term have seen him garner praise from a wide range of sources. Under 23 scout Antonio Mango was one such admirer, saying: “He’s such a physical specimen, he has all attributes to become a real Midfield Powerhouse.”

Talent scout Jacek Kulig went even further in his praise for the talented Belgian, claiming he was a “complete package” following another excellent performance for the Toffees last month.

Across the whole Everton squad in the top flight this season, Onana ranks first for accurate passes per game (32.7) while also ranking third for big chances created (four) and third for tackles per game (2.6) which demonstrates how effective he is in various performance metrics.

He is without doubt, one of Dyche’s most important players this season, and he could thrive at the heart of the Arsenal midfield, enabling the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz to utilise their attacking abilities.

The Belgian’s defensive acumen sees him rank in the top 5% in Europe’s big five leagues for aerial duels won per 90 (2.47) along with ranking in the top 25% for tackles won per 90 (2.47) and if there is one player Arteta should target this month, it must be Onana.

Much will depend on how much the Spaniard has to spend in the current transfer window, and he may have to move on some deadwood in order to raise the required funds to sign the Everton gem.

Rice has proved that £105m can go a long way and with the Toffees wanting around £90m for their star man, Arteta could repeat his stroke of genius by luring Onana to the Emirates in the summer.