Despite not necessarily being at their free-flowing best yet, Arsenal are once again enjoying a fantastic season this year, and following their thrilling last-second win against Luton Town during the week, will remain atop the Premier League table going into the weekend's fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's men have found a way to grind out results this year and, in the process, have put together one of the best defensive units in the country.

However, just like every other team in the league, they too are susceptible to injuries and, unfortunately, are set to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for up to two months following a calf injury he suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The Japanese international will be a big miss for the Gunners as they look to maintain and grow their lead atop the table, so it's a good thing they have been linked to one of the most exciting up-and-coming full-backs on the continent in his place: Jeremie Frimpong.

Arsenal transfer news - Jeremie Frimpong

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside), the Gunners have been scouting the young Dutchman and consider the right-back position to be one of the priority areas heading into 2024.

The 22-year-old spent his youth career with Manchester City before signing for Scottish giants Celtic in 2019, where he would make 51 appearances in all competitions before joining current side Bayer Leverkusen in January 2019 on an £11.5m deal.

Any transfer in 2024 will likely cost Arsenal an awful lot more than that, with reports that he has a release clause of around £34m in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

Now, that is certainly a lot of money, but for a player who has been described as "breathtaking" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, due to his "speed & acceleration", it still sounds like a good deal for the north Londoners.

The stats to show Jeremie Frimpong would improve Arsenal

The Gunners are relatively stacked when it comes to right-back talent. Besides Tomiyasu, they can rely on Ben White, Jurrien Timber when he is back and even Cedric Soares, who is somehow still at the club - no, we aren't sure either.

That said, neither Tomiyasu, White, nor Timber are natural out-and-out right-backs like Frimpong is. So, his arrival would allow those players to fill in across the backline and provide even more competition on that right-hand side.

But how does the former Celtic spped machine stack up to White and Tomiyasu this season?

Frimpong vs Arsenal Right-Backs Stat Jeremie Frimpong Takehiro Tomiyasu Ben White Goals 5 1 1 Assists 5 3 1 Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists per 90 0.47 0.16 0.18 Shots on Target per 90 0.91 0.30 0.19 Attempted Passes per 90 (Success Rate) 39.5 (77.2%) 65.6 (82.7%) 72.0 (84.6%) Shot-Creating Actions per 90 2.88 1.82 2.27 Tackles Won per 90 0.68 0.40 0.84 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.52 0.40 0.39 Crosses per 90 3.03 0.81 1.30 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 League and European seasons

Well, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the "brilliant" young Leverkusen ace, as described by former Hoops boss Neil Lennon, actually comes out on top in the majority of statistics when compared to the Gunners' primary right-backs this season.

His attacking output is leaps and bounds above anything the Arsenal pair have produced so far this season, and you can only imagine the terrifying threat he and Bukayo Saka would create on that right flank.

However, he does seem to struggle somewhat with his passing in comparison, and while he wins more tackles than his Japanese competition, White leads the way in that area.

Fundamentally, there is a slight risk in signing a young prospect from the Bundesliga, but based on his performances this season, it looks like a gamble that would be well worth taking as even if the injury to Tomiyasu isn't too severe, Frimpong offers so much going forward and he could genuinely add that extra firepower the Gunners have been missing this year.