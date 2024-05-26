With the season now at a close, Arsenal can take stock and prepare to go again in 2024/25, with Mikel Arteta no doubt seeking those extra tweaks to help his side from challengers into champions.

Having come so close to ending their barren Premier League run last term, the Gunners went big in the transfer market with the signings of David Raya, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, the latter man having arguably been the "stand-out signing" of the season, according to Alan Shearer.

Further high-profile additions, like that of the ex-West Ham United skipper, will surely be needed if the north Londoners are to find that edge over Manchester City, with Arteta and co seemingly already seeking out much-needed recruits.

Arsenal's search for a midfielder

Much of the talk at present has been centred around the club's apparent interest in Newcastle United star, Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian maestro said to have a £100m release clause in his current Magpies contract, running until late June.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, however, the suggestion is that "Arsenal have no plans to trigger the clause" and will "only consider" a move if the former Lyon man's price drops this summer.

Amid that hesitation surrounding their pursuit of Guimaraes, Jacobs has suggested that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is a "more concrete possibility" in Arteta's search for a midfielder, with the Spaniard having been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates of late.

With a far more reasonable £52m release clause of his own - according to reports - the 25-year-old may represent a far cheaper Guimaraes alternative this summer.

How Zubimendi could fit in at Arsenal

Having begun the season trialling Kai Havertz in a left-eight role, with Odegaard and Rice making up the midfield trio, it was noticeable that Arteta ended the campaign by reverting back to last season's system, with Thomas Partey holding the fort in front of the back four.

With the Ghanaian international believed to be on his way this summer, a replacement will seemingly need to be found to operate as the club's number six, thus in turn allowing Rice to be truly felt loose in a more advanced, box-to-box berth.

The Englishman has himself revealed that his "strongest position" is in a deeper role, yet he has shown his ability to operate further forward this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League alone in 23/24.

That attack-minded approach can be maintained if the £105m man has a stable figure like Zubimendi behind him, with the "special" talent - as hailed by journalist Antonio Mango - notably recovering 5.5 balls per game in La Liga this season, as well as averaging 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game.

Zubimendi vs Guimaraes - 2023/24 League stats Zubimendi Guimaraes Games 31 37 Goals 4 7 Assists 1 8 Pass accuracy 86% 85% Big chances created 2 12 Key passes per game 0.5 1.7 Tackles & interceptions per game 2.8 3.3 Balls recovered per game 5.5 6.4 Total duels won 55% 57% Possession lost per game 8.7 14.9 Stats via Sofascore

The "underrated" ace - as per Mango - typically operates as a protective screen in front of the back four, with his performances in that role even seeing him dubbed one of the "best centre-midfielders in the world" by national team boss, Luis de la Fuente.

Having such an asset could then allow Rice to do what he does best and surge forward at any opportunity, the former Hammers man ranking in the top 18% among his European peers for progressive carries per 90, as well as in the top 9% for progressive passes.

As much benefitting from the impact Zubimendi can have his own right, the key thing may be the difference it could make to Rice's game, allowing the Gunners' record signing to be truly unleashed in the years to come.