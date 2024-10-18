Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed an injury blow for one of his "incredible" players, who will miss their trip to Bournemouth this weekend alongside club captain Martin Odegaard.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - match preview

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League, despite having to contend with a plethora of injury issues so far this season.

Alongside Odegaard, their main creator, the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are just some of the names who've been forced to sit on the sidelines through fitness issues.

Arteta simply must be commended for managing to guide Arsenal through very tough contests lately without some important players, having come away from games against Tottenham, Man City, Atalanta and PSG in the Champions League unscathed.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

The Gunners next take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, a game many expect them to win comfortably, especially considering the plethora of good news coming out of N5 today in regard to injury scares.

Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring problem on international duty with England, while winger Gabriel Martinelli sustained a calf injury on his tour of duty with Brazil.

Havertz also missed Germany's games against Bosnia and the Netherlands, staying back at London Colney following an apparent knee issue, and Thomas Partey stayed home with Arsenal through illness - choosing not to travel and represent Ghana.

Right-back Ben White has missed Arsenal's last four matches, last featuring in their 2-2 draw away to City, with fellow defender Oleksandr Zinchenko also absent for the last few weeks after his calf injury.

Jurrien Timber was forced off with a muscle problem during Arsenal's 2-0 win over PSG in the Champions League, missing the Netherlands' games against Hungary and Germany, whilst also being completely absent for the Gunners' 3-1 win over Southampton just before the break.

As you can see, Arteta has had quite a few selection headaches to deal with. However, in Arteta's pre-match press conference, the tactician shared that all the aforementioned players have a chance of featuring against Bournemouth this weekend - in what is a real boost for Arsenal.

Arteta confirms Takehiro Tomiyasu injury blow at Arsenal

However, one man who will miss the clash with Odegaard is versatile £100,000-per-week defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international played 13 minutes of Arsenal's last match against Southampton, after recovering from a long-term injury which kept him out since pre-season. Worrying reports then emerged this week that Tomiyasu suffered a recurrence of that knee injury, with Arsenal fearing he could miss another month.

Now, Arteta has confirmed Tomiyasu's injury blow for Arsenal, sharing an update this morning in his press conference.

“We don’t know that (how long he will be out for),” said Arteta on Tomiyasu.

“It doesn’t look like, hopefully, a long period but we have to see when he comes back how he reacts to the load and to the impact on the pitch as well.

“But we really need him, he has been incredible, his work rate, the amount of hours he has put in to get back. He did it and he was in great shape - and now he has got something else again. But, we are all behind him. He needs our support, and hopefully he will be fine.”