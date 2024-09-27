Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a big say in the club's recruitment drive, and the tactician is now reportedly convinced he will transform a striker's fortunes if sporting director Edu Gaspar strikes a deal.

Strikers linked with Arsenal recently

The summer transfer window has just closed, but that hasn't put a halt to speculation over who could join the Premier League title hopefuls in 2025.

Arsenal spent around £100 million on five new additions before summer deadline day on August 30, with David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling all sealing transfers to the Emirates Stadium.

It's been reported that Arteta is targeting a prolific goalscorer to lead his Arsenal frontline at the turn of the year, regardless of Kai Havertz's fine form in a makeshift centre-forward role over the last 12 months.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2

Gabriel Jesus' inconsistent fitness record and lack of proficiency have led Edu and Arteta to consider alternative options to the Brazilian. Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres are all rumoured Arsenal striker targets, as per media sources from the last seven days.

Meanwhile, some outlets have even boldly claimed that Real Madrid star Rodrygo could be offered to Arsenal in a swap deal for defender William Saliba, although the likelihood of this happening is almost nil given just how crucial the Frenchman is to Arteta.

As well as the aforementioned frontmen, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is said to be on Edu's agenda heading into 2025. Vlahovic was a target for Arsenal back in 2022, during his days at Fiorentina, but the Old Lady eventually ended up winning the race for his signature that year.

Since the Serbian chose a move to Turin over north London, he's scored 43 goals and racked up a further 10 assists in 107 total appearances for Juve, but uncertainty surrounds Vlahovic's long-term future in Serie A.

The 24-year-old's contract expires in 2026, and it is believed that talks over a new deal for Vlahovic are stalling. This has led to Arsenal re-joining the hunt for his signature, with a move away for Vlahovic very much on the cards next year.

Arteta convinced he can transform Vlahovic if Arsenal sign him

As per Spanish media sources, a fresh update has surfaced on Arsenal's links to the £365,000-per-week forward.

It is believed that Arteta thinks he can get the very best out of Vlahovic if Arsenal sign him, and ultimately transform his fortunes under the Spaniard's guidance.

The Gunners have their sights set on Vlahovic as a striker reinforcement, and it looks as if Arteta would almost certainly give the green light for his arrival. In terms of asking price, some reports have floated a £52 million price tag, but this may well drop by next summer if his contract situation remains the same.