Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is convinced that signing one player with a £55 million release clause will help elevate star midfielder Declan Rice to new heights.

Arsenal target third summer signing after Riccardo Calafiori

The Gunners most recently confirmed the arrival of Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori as their latest official signing, coming after they triggered the £27 million obligation to buy clause in David Raya's loan deal.

With just weeks remaining of the summer window, the Arsenal recruitment team and sporting director Edu Gaspar are running out of time to upgrade Mikel Arteta's squad further, ahead of a potential third-successive Premier League title race with Man City.

Calafiori is a fine addition to the Gunners squad, having impressed for Bologna last season on their run to qualify for the Champions League. The 22-year-old also stood out as one of Italy's better performers during Euro 2024, before they crashed out in the Last 16 to Switzerland, a game which Calafiori missed through suspension.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Statistics 2023-24 Serie A Games 30 Goal Contribution 7 Clean Sheets 15 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.92 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.80 via WhoScored

His ability to play as a centre-back and left-back may have also been a big draw for Arteta, with Calafiori able to fill centrally for both Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, whilst also being a capable alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

However, considering some reports earlier this summer claimed Arsenal were ready to break their summer transfer record on several new signings, you could forgive some supporters for being eager to see more new names come through the Emirates Stadium door.

According to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal's third summer signing could well be Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. The 28-year-old, who scored eight goals and registered five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions last season, also impressed at Euro 2024 and helped his native Spain to win the tournament.

Merino has attracted interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga as well, but Romano claims both clubs are informed of the player's desire to make the move to Arsenal instead.

Now, another update has come to light, and specifically on Arteta's thoughts surrounding the former Newcastle star.

Arteta convinced Merino signing will help Declan Rice at Arsenal

According to GiveMeSport, Arteta is convinced signing Merino will help Rice in Arsenal's midfield, and could elevate the Englishman's performances to new heights.

The ex-Osasuna man's contract includes a £55 million release clause, but given it has just one season left to run, Arsenal are attempting to strike a deal for Merino at a much lesser price.

Merino has already agreed personal terms on a move to Arsenal, so this transfer appears down to the clubs and whether they can iron out the financial details. TEAMtalks Football Analyst Ben Mattinson, writing via X, has also called Merino "underrated" for a while - also saying it is a surprise that he hadn't left Sociedad before this point.

"He’s so underrated to me," wrote Mattinson.

"No idea why he’s not been picked up by anyone. Rated him for a while since he’s been at Sociedad."