Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Fulham on the final day of 2023 was the perfect representation of their recent form.

Last year was largely a very happy one for the Gunners, even if they didn't bring home a trophy. They ran Manchester City deeply close for the Premier League title and returned to the Champions League; not bad.

It even saw them welcome Declan Rice to the club in a deal reaching a staggering £105m. Yet, despite all of that, they only have one win to show for their efforts in their last five league outings. That is not the form of potential champions at all.

In truth, this has been a poor campaign on the field of play for Mikel Arteta's side. Yes, they are certainly still in with a chance of winning the league but they have made life hard for themselves as a result of some abject performances in the final third.

Against West Ham they registered 77 touches in the opposition penalty box, only to not score a goal and versus Fulham, despite netting through Bukayo Saka, were rather toothless going forward. That was fortunately highlighted by Arteta at full-time who will no doubt be working furiously on the training ground to correct what's gone wrong.

Such a thought process could well see the Spaniard remove two players from the side. Let's start with Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah's performance in numbers vs Fulham

The England international was handed a rare start of late at Craven Cottage ahead of Gabriel Jesus but failed to take his opportunity.

Indeed, it was a showing indicative of a striker who failed to score on the road in the top flight for the entire of 2023. He offered very little in the build-up phases of play and only managed two shots in the contest, the best of which was fizzed wide from a tight angle.

Somehow Nketiah managed to last the full 90 minutes but in that time made just eight accurate passes of the ball and had fewer touches of the play than goalkeeper David Raya. Worrying signs indeed.

Eddie Nketiah vs Fulham Minutes Played 90 Touches 24 Accurate Passes 8/12 (67%) Expected Goals (xG) 0.21 Expected Assists (xA) 0.01 Key Passes 0 Duels Won 6/9 Possession Lost 9x Fouls 1 Shots 2 Stats via Sofascore.

It was a desperate showing from the striker and one that came at an unfortunate time with reports a day prior having suggested Arsenal had rejected an enquiry from Crystal Palace for his services. You have to wonder whether that situation will change as the window goes on.

Nketiah wasn't the only player in green to struggle against Fulham, however. Step forward Ben White.

Ben White's performance in numbers

When the £50m signing was moved into a right-back role last season by Arteta it looked an inspired decision.

Indeed, the Englishman's form in that role was superb. He got forward and overlapped Saka tremendously well down the right and was so efficient that a World Cup call-up was in the offing.

Unfortunately, White's performance levels haven't come close to replicating that standard in the 2023/24 term. Truth be told, the defender looks rather knackered which is hardly surprising really when his competition - Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber - have had spells out injured.

The former Brighton man has missed just one league fixture all season and is beginning to pay the price. He looks off the boil, tired and in need of a desperate rest. The fortunate news is that Tomiyasu returned on Sunday.

As much as White may hate to admit it, it could well be a welcome sight. Indeed. the Japanese's presence could grant him a much-needed rest in the FA Cup next weekend and he definitely needs it after a 4/10 showing at the Cottage.

Ben White vs Fulham Minutes Played 67 Touches 56 Accurate Passes 47/51 (92%) Key Passes 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.01 Clearances 0 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Blocks 0 Crosses 0/1 Dribble Attempts 0 Stats via Sofascore.

That was the post-match rating handed to him by GOAL's Charles Watts who said of his display: "Fulham really targeted the space behind him and got a lot of joy. Tough afternoon for the right-back."

It was down White's right-hand side that the equalising goal came from. He was dragged out of position by Tom Cairney who flashed the ball across the box for Raul Jimenez to steer home from close range.

That typified a nightmare afternoon for the 26-year-old who was hauled off on 67 minutes. White won 100% of his defensive duels, highlighting he did actually have some bright moments but this was nowhere near the energetic and solid display we've come to expect.

Arsenal's number 4 registered just one cross, which failed to find its target, and made only one tackle. A day off next week could be just what White needs to sharpen up ahead of the second half of the season.