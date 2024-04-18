Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could deploy a £150,000-per-week player in a "key" new tactical role after criticism, suggests journalist Charles Watts.

Arsenal dealt Premier League title blow as Man City take charge

It's been a pretty devastating last few days for Arsenal supporters, who watched their side crash out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening and relinquish control of the Premier League title race with a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

This season could end badly for Arteta and co, despite starting 2024 with real promise and boasting an imperious attacking threat on a very consistent basis. There is still hope for Arsenal to clinch a first league title in 20 years, but they will need a slip up from Man City to do so.

Arsenal's next Premier League games in race for title Date Wolves (away) April 20th Chelsea (home) April 23rd Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th

Nothing less than perfect from the Gunners is acceptable in this final season run-in, as Pep Guardiola's City usually hit their stride domestically at this point of the season. They'll need their star players to perform every game, like captain Martin Odegaard, with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko's form also a topic of discussion.

Zinchenko tipped for key new Arsenal role

Reporter Watts, speaking to CaughtOffside, has hinted that Arteta could use Zinchenko in a "key" new role at Arsenal higher up the pitch following the Ukranian's shortcomings defensively.

“Some of the criticism (of Zinchenko) is justified, but some is a bit harsh in my opinion," said Watts.

"When you look at what went wrong for Arsenal on Sunday for example, I’m not really sure Zinchenko was at the heart of it. But, judging by the amount of criticism that has come his way over the past few days, you would think he was. Yes, there were a few errors of judgement in the second half, one of which could easily have been very costly. But there were also good points in the first half which could easily have led to Arsenal opening the scoring.

“And that’s always been the thing with Zinchenko – there are undeniable positives, but there are also obvious negatives. The thing is that right now, probably for the first time since he joined, the negatives are starting to outweigh the positives. Arsenal’s side has evolved at pace under Arteta. Last season Zinchenko was an essential part of it, but now his place in the starting XI is up for debate.

“I wouldn’t say we are definitely approaching the end of Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal. I still think he could have a key role to play in this squad, potentially even higher up the pitch where his defensive deficiencies could leave the team less exposed. He’s a quality footballer who is having a difficult period, but Arteta believes in him and it’s far too early to write him off as an Arsenal player.”