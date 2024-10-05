Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be looking to make it four wins in a row this afternoon when they host Southampton at the Emirates.

The Gunners come into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, maintaining their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 campaign.

However, attention switches back to the Premier League this weekend, as a familiar face in Aaron Ramsdale returns to North London for the first time after his transfer to the Saints during the transfer window.

Arteta will have some key calls to make over selection ahead of the clash, with numerous players looking to secure their place in the starting lineup.

The Spaniard may be without two key first-team members, with the duo both struggling with injuries ahead of the clash in North London this weekend.

Arsenal's last five PL meetings with Southampton at the Emirates Date Scoreline Outcome 21/04/2023 3-3 Draw 11/12/2021 3-0 Win 16/12/2020 1-1 Draw 23/11/2019 2-2 Draw 24/02/2019 2-0 Win Stats via 11v11

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have been well stocked in the right-back department with Ben White and Jurrien Timber currently the senior options available at Arteta’s disposal.

However, Englishman White has been missing for the last couple of outings with a slight injury, allowing for Dutchman Timber to take his place in the starting lineup.

The 23-year-old started the Champions League clash in midweek, but limped off at half-time with a suspected muscular issue, making him touch and go over a potential start once against Russell Martin’s side.

The Gunners boss provided an injury update on the pair in his pre-match press conference, stating: “We had to modify training for them [Timber and White], We have a decision to make. They are close, so good news.”

Should the pair miss out on the meeting at the Emirates, however, Arteta could deploy one first team member in a slightly unnatural position.

The man who could replace Timber & White

Midfielder Thomas Partey has started every game in the 2024/25 campaign, taking up a more senior role after the injury to Martin Odegaard.

The emergence of youngster Ethan Nwaneri has seen the 17-year-old receive an increase in first-team minutes given the current injury situation - taking his opportunity with both hands and potentially seeing him rewarded with more frequent opportunities in the coming weeks.

He could be handed his first Premier League start as a result of his recent breakthrough, which could see Partey shift to an unfamiliar right-back role.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Ghanaian "monster", as dubbed by presenter Adam Keys, has switched to a full-back position, featuring there temporarily at the start of last season after Timber’s ACL injury on his debut.

His ball-winning abilities - which have seen him average 1.5 tackles per 90 this season - alongside his excellent passing range could work wonders, potentially playing in an inverted role and pushing centrally into midfield when the Gunners are in possession.

Whilst it may be a last resort, Arsenal’s current injury situation may leave Arteta with no choice given knocks picked up by Timber and White in recent weeks.

However, given Partey’s experience in the role, he could be the perfect replacement for the aforementioned pair, providing an experience option in another must-win Premier League affair.