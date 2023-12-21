Mikel Arteta’s side picked up another three points last weekend, as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates.

This victory saw the Gunners return to the top of the Premier League with 39 points after 17 matches.

With the game won, the boss subbed on Emile Smith Rowe with seven minutes to go, which highlights the minimal opportunities he has had and potentially will receive this season.

Arsenal transfers latest - Jacob Ramsey

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Edu are looking to add another midfielder to their ranks, with Jacob Ramsey among those highly rated by the recruitment team.

The England U21 star is valued at £26m as per Football Transfers, but due to financial fair play guidelines, outgoings must occur to raise funds for any potential moves.

Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale have attracted interest from other clubs, as per the same report, yet Smith Rowe could be forced out the door if an attack-minded midfielder like Ramsey is acquired.

How Jacob Ramsey compares to Emile Smith Rowe

After an excellent 13 goal contribution 2022/23 campaign and playing a key role in the group stage of England’s U21 Euros triumph, many expected Ramsey to push on and become one of the key players in Unai Emery’s side.

However, injuries in the quarterfinals of the tournament and a foot injury at the start of October have halted the midfielder's progress. He has only started one Premier League match this season.

Immediately there are negative similarities to the aforementioned Smith Rowe; their injury history. However, with an ability to arrive late in the area and play in similar roles on the pitch, there are positives from this comparison.

Indeed, the Villa Youth Academy graduate is a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who can comfortably play out wide, as an eight or as a ten - the latter positions are certainly like Arsenal's current number 10. Furthermore, Ramsey would bring athleticism and energy to any side, and at just 22 years old, he still has so much room for growth despite showing the maturity and class of a seasoned professional. It is no surprise that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig labelled him a “big talent."

Below is a table that highlights Ramsey’s quality and style of play compared to midfielders across Europe's top leagues over the last year. It's certainly impressive reading from an attacking point of view.

Jacob Ramsey's stats Stats (per 90) Ramsey Percentile Goals 0.24 Top 5% Assists 0.24 Top 5% Key passes 1.61 Top 14% Touches (Att pen) 3.32 Top 4% Progressive carries 3.42 Top 4% Passes completed 22.54 Bottom 4% Tackles (Att third) 0.44 Top 12% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Ramsey is a player who likes to play on the fringe, impacting the game mainly in the final third.

He has instinctive goal-scoring traits that allow him to find space in and around the box to finish, which would be lethal at Arsenal given how many cutbacks Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli produce each game. The Villa man has similarities to Jude Bellingham in that sense.

The youngster is also an outlet of creativity, combining his eye for a pass and almost untouchable dribbling to ensure the ball reaches the opponent's box. The ability to connect play from midfield to attack has been almost perfected by Ramsey, and his capacity to evade a man and drive at the backline creates so much space for those around him. Just imagine how dangerous Arsenal would be with him, Martin Odegaard, and the aforementioned wingers in attack.

To top it off, Villa’s number 41 has a relentless defensive output, which makes him a well-rounded prospect. £26m is an absolute steal for such a talented individual who offers an endless amount of quality, and replacing Smith Rowe with him would be a stroke of genius, especially considering the latter's unfortunate injury history.