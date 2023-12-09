After 15 games, Arsenal, like for much of last season, once again find themselves sitting pretty atop the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's men haven't been as free-flowing in attack or as silky in their passing, and some may even argue that they have looked stilted at times. Still, the men from north London have found a new solidity this year, which has propelled them to their most envied of positions.

Even after the fantastically entertaining game against Luton Town earlier this week, they can boast the joint-best defence in the league alongside Liverpool.

However, as great as their backline is, they will need to start putting away more of their chances if they are to dethrone Manchester City this year, and to do that, they will probably need to sign a new number nine.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been frequently linked to the club in recent months, but it looks like Edu and Co have a different player in mine, Evan Ferguson.

Arsenal transfer news - Evan Ferguson

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners are on the lookout for a new striker in 2024, and while Toney is on the list of potential targets, there is a genuine 'admiration' from the club for Brighton & Hove Albion's teenage sensation, Ferguson.

Ornstein mentions that several other clubs are interested in the Irishman's signature, which is hardly surprising considering he has scored six goals in just nine Premier League starts this season.

Something else that should not come as a big surprise given the hype around the "incredible" striker, as described by his manager Roberto De Zerbi, is the sort of fee Brighton will want for his signature.

According to Football Transfers, the South Coast side values the dynamic forward at a whopping £100m, so any move will require some serious conviction from the Gunners. However, with how the Bettystown-born forward has performed since making his debut, that valuation might prove fair.

Evan Ferguson could be a better option than Ivan Toney

The first thing to clarify is that Arsenal would be instantly improved if they sign either of these strikers. Toney has already proven his top-flight credentials with Brentford in the last few years, and Ferguson looks like he is going to develop into one of the best strikers in the world.

However, with Arteta clearly trying to build his team for long-term success, it makes sense for him to sign the younger of the two, even if that costs the club more money.

When comparing the players' numbers from last season - as Toney's ban makes last year the best way to compare them fairly - the "amazing" Brighton man actually comes out on top in the majority of important statistics.

Evan Ferguson vs Ivan Toney Stats (per 90) Ferguson Toney Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.57 0.56 Progressive Carries 1.04 0.43 Progressive Passes 1.32 2.41 Shots on Target 1.61 1.01 Pass Completion 80.0% 59.5% Shot-Creating Actions 2.08 2.01 Successful Take-Ons 0.75 0.49 All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 Premier League Season

These statistics show that Ferguson provides a similar threat in the final third whilst being far more reliable in possession of the ball for his team.

Ultimately, the Gunners would be a more potent attacking threat with either forward, and while the "unplayable" Toney, as described by Alan Shearer, has more of a back catalogue to gauge his actual ability on, the raw power and quality that Ferguson exudes every time he steps on the pitch gives him that slight edge.

Additionally, the age of the Irishman means that if he were a success in N5, he could either stay there for well over a decade or move on in four or five years for an enormous profit - it's a win-win.