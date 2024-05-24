It was another campaign of almosts for Arsenal this season, as they fell just short of their first Champions League semi-final in 15 years and came agonisingly close to lifting the Premier League title for the first time in two decades.

However, the progress made under Mikel Arteta is irrefutable, and the fact that the north Londoners have gone from languishing in eighth place to genuinely challenging Manchester City for the league is a testament to that.

The Spaniard has made several brilliant additions to the squad in recent seasons, including Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus, who was one of the stars of the club's reemergence onto the world stage last season.

However, while the former Manchester City ace is undoubtedly a player who can contribute to the Gunners' future success, he's unlikely to ever become truly prolific in red and white, and based on recent reports, he could soon be replaced by someone who is.

Arsenal striker transfer news

According to a recent interview with Italian journalist Valter De Maggio on Radio Global (via Kiss Kiss Napoli), Napoli's superstar striker Victor Osimhen "wants the Premier League", although in particular "he is waiting for Arsenal."

This is brilliant news for the Premier League runners-up, who earlier this month were said to still be interested in the talented forward, although while the pieces seem to be falling nicely into place for the Gunners, there is still the small matter of price.

If the north Londoners were to work out personal terms with the Nigerian international, they would have to pay his massive €130m release clause, which converts to around £111m.

It would be a seismic investment from a side who already broke their transfer record for the £105m Declan Rice last summer, but with Jesus looking less sure in front of goal than ever, it might be one worth making.

How Jesus compares to Osimhen

So, if Arsenal are going to go ahead and sign Osimhen this summer, his main rivals for the starting number nine spot would be Kai Havertz and Jesus, and while the German might eventually move back into the deeper role Arteta seemingly signed him to play, the Brazilian doesn't appear likely to displace the side's established wingers.

With that said, how do the two strikes compare? Well, from a pure output perspective, the Napoli man has been significantly more productive over the last two seasons, racking up 36 goals and assists in 39 games last year while hitting 21 goals and assists in 31 games this season.

In comparison, the Sao Paulo-born dynamo managed a haul of 18 goals and assists in 33 games in his debut season for the Gunners before managing just 16 in 36 games in his second campaign.

Osimhen vs Jesus 2022/23 Osimhen Jesus Appearances 39 33 Goals 31 11 Assists 5 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.54 2023/24 Osimhen Jesus Appearances 31 36 Goals 17 8 Assists 4 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.67 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the Nigerian "machine," as journalist Mina Rzouki described him, has averaged a goal involvement every 1.22 games in the last two seasons for the Partenopei, whereas Jesus has averaged a goal involvement every 2.02 since joining Arteta's side.

Obviously, goals and assists aren't the only metrics to compare players with, but when a team is looking for a new clinical number nine, they sort of are, and while the 27-year-old Brazilian has been a great player for Arsenal over the last couple of years, he is nowhere near as prolific as Osimhen.

So, if Edu Gaspar and Co can get this deal over the line, they absolutely should, as this Arsenal side with a truly "world-class" striker, as José Mourinho described him, spearheading the attack could be a thing of beauty or horror, depending on your allegiances.