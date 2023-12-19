Arsenal have kicked on from a somewhat underwhelming start to the season this year and currently find themselves atop the Premier League, one point clear of Liverpool and five of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't been as silky in attack this year, but their defensive solidity has been genuinely impressive and the summer signing of Declan Rice has been transformational.

However, if the Gunners want to end their long wait for the title, they will need to find a more prolific number nine this January, and who better than a Premier League-proven striker who has been compared to club legend Ian Wright - Ivan Toney.

Arsenal transfer news - Ivan Toney

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have maintained their genuine interest in Brentford's star striker, and in good news for the Gunners, he is said to be equally keen on joining this winter.

The report has revealed that while other sides are interested in his service, notably Chelsea, Arteta's impact in N5 has made Arsenal the 27-year-old's preferred destination.

While the personal details between the club and Toney should be relatively easy to work out given the eagerness of both parties, the deal itself is still going to cost the league leaders a pretty penny, with the report suggesting that it will take at least £70m to land his signature this January.

That is an undeniably massive price tag for a player with just over a year left on his current deal, but considering he scored 20 league goals in 33 starts last year, it might just be worth it for the Gunners - especially if he can follow in the footsteps of Ian Wright.

Arsenal could sign a modern day Ian Wright in Ivan Toney

Now, there is no denying that is a huge statement to make. After all, Wright is one of the most beloved Arsenal legends of all time and ended his spell in north London with 185 goals to his name in just 288 appearances.

Yet, if Toney joins the Gunners, there will be some unavoidable similarities.

Similarities that former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant must have noticed when he gave his take on the move, as relayed by GOAL: "In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit – he would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn't go out and get him this season."

That said, what are these similarities then?

Well, first of all, both men will have joined the club as fully established pros and on the older side of the club's general recruitment policy. Wright was 28 years old when he signed for the club in 1991, whereas Toney will be just a couple of months short of his 28th birthday in January.

Second, the Arsenal legend signed for the club off the back of impressing for a fellow London side in Crystal Palace, while the "unplayable" Toney, as described by Alan Shearer, could join off the back of impressing at west London outfit Brentford.

Finally, both players are tireless runners, they have proven themselves to be excellent finishers, and Wright was a predominantly right-footed striker, just like Toney.

At the end of the day, if there is even the slimmest of chances that Toney can replicate Wright's career in red and white, then the Gunners can look forward to several years of excellent football, glorious success and plenty of goals.

With neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah proving particularly prolific - the pair scoring just eight league goals between them this season - Toney's arrival could be the transformational signing that Arteta will be craving.