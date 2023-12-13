Aside from the League Cup, Arsenal are currently fighting on all fronts this year, and while they might not be quite as free-flowing and easy on the eye as they were last season, Mikel Arteta's men have looked more defensively astute, mature and intentional in their matches this campaign.

However, a defeat to Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League has slowed them down somewhat following their last-gasp winner against Luton Town last week.

The Gunners didn't deserve to win at Villa Park on Saturday, but they might've claimed at least a point with a clinical finisher in the team, as they had registered an expected goal value of 1.47 to their hosts' 0.66 - but they just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

So fans should be delighted with the latest player linked to the Emirates, a striker who could turn Bukayo Saka into an assist machine, and someone who has already expressed his desire to join the club, Ivan Toney.

Arsenal transfer news - Ivan Toney

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Brentford's star striker is keen to move to a top club in 2024 and has expressed his excitement and desire to join Arsenal specifically.

Talking on Kick, the Italian journalist said: “From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney, this is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal.

"From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

The former Newcastle United forward has been linked to the club in the past, but this development is a massive boost for the Gunners should they choose to pursue Toney.

However, the most significant barrier to signing the 27-year-old "monster", as described by his manager Thomas Frank, will be the price, as Sky Sports report that it will take at least £100m to secure his signature - although, for a player who scored 20 league goals last season, he might just be worth it.

Ivan Toney could supercharge Bukayo Saka

Now, the addition of Toney into this Arsenal team would instantly make them a far more worrying proposition for opposing teams, as the one-cap Englishman would likely craft his own chances with the sheer level of talent around him.

However, his clinical finishing and poacher sensibilities would help turn his teammates into assist machines, especially someone like Saka.

The Hale End graduate racked up 11 league assists last season - despite Gabriel Jesus missing chunks of the campaign through injury - and he has already registered six in the league this season, so just imagine the numbers he could produce with a number nine solely focused on finding space and finishing chances.

Furthermore, the underlying numbers of the "future icon", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, all point towards a player calling out for more efficient players around him.

Bukayo Saka's Creative Numbers this Season (per 90) Expected Assists 0.30 Progressive Passes 3.45 Progressive Carries 4.41 Shot-Creating Actions 5.32 Successful Take-Ons 1.66 Crosses 5.93 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Season

Ultimately, if Arsenal want to reach that next level and win the Premier League and Champions League, they will need an out-and-out goalscorer in the team, and Toney would be precisely that.

It also helps that his presence would likely unlock another level to Saka's game and truly set him on the path to becoming one of the best players in the world.