Mikel Arteta personally "dreams" of bringing a £68 million forward to Arsenal, and it is believed the Spaniard is plotting a unique bid to sign him.

Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract as transfer plans continue

It's been a hectic week at London Colney, as Arteta and his coaching staff prepare for their all-important North London Derby clash away to Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal look set to be without Mikel Merino, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard for their trip to Spurs, giving the Gunners a real selection headache.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

It is believed Arteta is planning to use Raheem Sterling as a false-nine against Tottenham, dropping Kai Havertz back into midfield, as they also sweat on Riccardo Calafiori's fitness after the defender picked up a calf injury on international duty.

While supporters anxiously wait for official injury updates ahead of Spurs, some very good news has at least come out of the club today. Indeed, widespread reports claim Arteta has just agreed a new three-year contract with Arsenal, which will keep him at the club until 2027.

The Spaniard's current deal was set to expire at the end of this season, prompting some concern over Arteta's long-term future, but Arsenal no longer have to worry about retaining their manager as they continue to work together for the foreseeable.

Arteta is rumoured to have a big say on Arsenal transfers and regularly holds internal discussions with sporting director Edu Gaspar over whom to bring in. Now that the 42-year-old has committed his future to the club, it is believed there is one player in particular very high on his wishlist.

Arteta "dreams" of signing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram

According to Inter Live, Nerazzurri striker Marcus Thuram is seriously wanted by Arteta. The Frenchman has started 2024/2025 in fine form, scoring four goals over his opening three Serie A starts of the new season, following up a 23/24 campaign where he bagged 13 goals and seven assists in Serie A alone.

This form has not gone unnoticed in London, as it is claimed Arteta "dreams" of signing Thuram for Arsenal, and he is even prepared to offer striker Gabriel Jesus plus a substantial amount of money in a player-plus-cash bid.

It is unclear whether the Serie A champions would entertain such an offer, but other reports have stated that Inter value Thuram at no less than £68 million. The former Borussia Monchengladbach forward has averaged an impressive 3.7 shots at goal per 90 so far this season, and a very high match rating of 8.27 according to WhoScored.