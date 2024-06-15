Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is personally driving the pursuit of a £200,000-per-week forward, and the Gunners hope to advance in talks over a deal this month.

Edu and Arteta seeking new attackers at Arsenal

Only eventual Premier League champions Man City scored more than the north Londoners last season, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz racking up a combined 41 goals in the top flight alone.

Arteta wants to sign a young striking partner for Havertz, though, and one who can end Arsenal's long-winded pursuit of a prolific new frontman. They may also bring in a fresh face in the wide area, as previously explained by reliable journalist Charles Watts.

As Euro 2024 officially gets underway, one player to watch out for is Ukraine international Viktor Tsygankov. The Girona star enjoyed a fine La Liga campaign under Michel, and it is believed that Arsenal are willing to "bid hard" for Tsygankov in their pursuit of a dynamic new winger.

Arsenal's most threatening attacking players in all competitions last season Goals Assists Bukayo Saka 20 14 Leandro Trossard 17 2 Kai Havertz 14 7 Martin Odegaard 11 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 8

He is by no means their only option, though. Indeed, another exciting wide player who's been sporadically linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Willliams. The Spaniard, who racked up 11 assists in La Liga alone over 2023/2024, is attracting attention from some of Europe's most elite clubs.

Williams' contract includes a £42 million release clause, with journalists tipping his possible transfer away from Bilbao to be one of the biggest stories of the summer.

The 21-year-old penned a new contract at Bilbao in December, which inserted the clause and gifted Williams a major salary increase to around £200,000-per-week.

He is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe right now, and Williams' form earned him the nod from Spain boss Luis de la Fuente Castillo for a place in his Euro 2024 squad.

Arteta driving move for Williams as Arsenal hope for June deal

According to CaughtOffside, Arteta is personally driving an Arsenal move for Williams, and they hope to advance on a deal for the winger this month - despite the Euros being on.

Arsenal apparently hold the strongest interest in him, despite Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona being in the mix as well. The report suggests Williams could be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli following a dip in form last year, and could give Arteta the chance to rotate Saka more often.