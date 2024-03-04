There is no question about it. Arsenal are well and truly back in the Premier League title race this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have finally managed to match their league-leading defence with an attack able to measure up against anyone they face.

However, with Liverpool claiming a last-gasp victory away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Manchester City securing a comeback win against Manchester United yesterday, the Gunners' game against Sheffield United has become even more critical.

That said, while it might make sense for Arteta to play his strongest XI against the Blades, he should consider dropping his standout performer from last weekend to give him a rest and to give another star just his third league start of the season.

Jorginho's game vs Newcastle United in numbers

Yes, the player in question is one of Arsenal's most inform players, Jorginho, who has put in some seriously impressive performances this season, notably against Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United last weekend.

The "immense" Italian, as journalist Simon Phillips described him, received a 9/10 for his performances against the Reds and the Magpies from the Standard's Simon Collings, with the journalist claiming that the 32-year-old was the 'star player' last weekend, and that 'he will be vital for Arsenal during the run-in.'

Collings' assessment is a tough one to disagree with through the eye test alone, and it becomes even more so when looking at the former Chelsea ace's statistics from the game last Saturday.

For example, in his 89 minutes of action, he produced 0.29 expected assists, took 109 touches, was accurate in 92 of his 103 passes, played one key pass, won four of his seven duels, made one interception and one tackle.

Jorginho's game vs Newcastle in numbers Minutes 89' Expected Assists 0.29 Touches 109 Accurate Passes 92/103 (89%) Key Passes 1 Duels (Won) 7 (4) Interceptions 1 Tackles 1 All Stats via Sofascore

So, with that said, why shouldn't he start tonight?

Well, there are three reasons. First, his minutes need to be managed as he's only started 12 games all season, and with the second leg of the Porto tie and a must-win match against City on the horizon, it would be silly to risk him.

Second, while there is no such thing as an easy game in the Premier League, Sheffield United are probably the closest thing to one, and so if there were a game to rest the veteran, it would be tonight.

Finally, taking Jorginho out of the lineup will allow Arteta to give another star some much-needed game time and potentially kick start his campaign.

Why Arteta should start Emile Smith Rowe

So, the midfielder who should come into the XI at Brammall Lane is Hale End graduate Emile Smith Rowe.

Emile Smith Rowe's Arsenal Career Matches Played 112 Minutes Played 5727 Goals 18 Assists 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.26 Minutes per Goal Involvement 190.9 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The young Englishman has been crying out for more minutes this season, and a game against statistically the worst side in the division, while the team is flying high, is arguably the perfect situation to give him.

The 23-year-old has made 16 appearances this season, but only three of those have been starts, and only two of those have come in the Premier League, which simply isn't enough time for a player who has been blighted by injuries over the last few years to get back to his very best.

He has only registered one assist in his 357 minutes of action this year, but he was agonisingly close to scoring the Gunners' fifth against Newcastle last weekend, only for Dan Burn to clear the ball off the line.

Described as an "outstanding" and "quality" player by former professional Paul Robinson, Smith Rowe, if given the opportunity, could well get back to his very best and recreate the sort of form that saw him score 11 goals and provide two assists in just 37 appearances in the 2021/22 season, but he'll only do that with game time.

Ultimately, Arteta once described the Croydon-born gem as a "key player" for Arsenal, and while he isn't that at the moment, a start against the Blades tonight could help him on the journey to get back to being just that while giving Jorginho a rest.