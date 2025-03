Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now personally driving a move to sign a "fantastic" Premier League striker, who has emerged as a surprise target, according to a report.

Gunners stepping up striker pursuit

Following Andrea Berta officially taking up the role of Sporting Director, the Gunners have started to intensify their efforts to sign a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window, and they are optimistic about their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.