Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now given his personal green light for the club to offload an "extraordinary" player in January, and an elite European side is looking to take advantage of the situation.

Players who could be leaving Arsenal in 2025

One of the many tasks for interim sporting director Jason Ayto next year, following Edu Gaspar's resignation, is finding new homes for a plethora of Arsenal players who don't appear part of Arteta's long-term plans.

Kieran Tierney will be allowed to leave Arsenal, with the Scotsman accepting that he is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium (Charles Watts). He's also out of contract in 2026, meaning the Gunners have precious little time to make any money back off his signing.

A combination of Tierney's injury woes and the serious competition for places at left-back has resulted in the former Celtic star not playing a single competitive minute for Arsenal since the Community Shield final in 2023, so it looks inevitable he leaves.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Fellow left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been tipped to leave Arsenal, amid his consistent struggle for game time, while out-of-form striker Gabriel Jesus could well depart as Arsenal scour the market for a new striker.

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” said well-connected former scout Mick Brown to Football Insider this week.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money.

“If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad."

There is another defender being heavily linked with an N5 departure in the winter, though, with left-back Jakub Kiwior very much heading towards the exit door.

Kiwior has now told Arsenal that he wants to leave, according to some reports, and the Poland international is believed to have plenty of Serie A suitors ready to pounce on an opportunity to bring him back to Europe.

Arteta gives green-light for Arsenal to offload Jakub Kiwior

According to Italian newspaper Tuttojuve, via Juventus.com, Arteta has personally given the green light for Arsenal to offload Kiwior in January.

The 24-year-old has been allowed to depart on loan by Arteta, who is counting on Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori to return to full fitness and compete for a spot at left-back, meaning Kiwior won't get many opportunities over the second half of 2024/2025.

Called an "extraordinary" player by Robert Lewandowski, Kiwior's limited minutes are a result of the increased competition in Arsenal's star-studded squad, and it is best for all parties that he looks to resurrect his career elsewhere.