Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been handed a real boost in his pursuit of a new striker, as news comes to light on a £42 million star this week.

Arsenal pursue new centre-forward signing for 2025

The north Londoners couldn't get a deal for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko over the line during the summer, with Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team ending the transfer window with no new centre-forward.

Arsenal made a proposal for Sesko, alongside the likes of Chelsea and Man United, but the Slovenia starlet opted to remain in his current surroundings and further his development in the Bundesliga.

This ended up being hardly the end of the world, as makeshift striker Kai Havertz has started the new Premier League campaign right from where he left off last season - in electric form. Indeed, the German boasts five goals in all competitions already, with his latest coming on a memorable night against PSG in the Champions League this week.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

That being said, reports have claimed that Arteta is keen on signing a partner for Havertz up top, and a potential alternative to Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal have Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram on their shortlist, with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres also a target for Edu.

Arsenal are fans of Aston Villa's Jhon Duran too, which comes as no surprise considering the Colombian's absolutely incredible start to 24/25, despite being linked with a move away from Villa Park.

Of course, Sesko remains a target for Arsenal as well, with all of these reports of striker interest suggesting that Edu and Arteta are biding their time before settling on a number one target for 2025.

According to reports out of Germany this week, the Premier League title hopefuls could add a new name to their growing list of striker targets - Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt striker - who's already racked up seven goals and five assists across eight appearances in all competitions - is turning heads across Europe thanks to his run of scintillating form.

West Ham are preparing fresh plans to sign Marmoush alongside both Newcastle and Aston Villa, as per GiveMeSport, but now Arsenal have been thrown into the mix as well.

Omar Marmoush "dreams" of joining Arsenal or Liverpool

According to Bild, via Sport Witness, Marmoush "dreams" of joining Arsenal or Liverpool - with a potential move to the former in his sights.

His transfer stance will come as a real boost for Arteta, as the 25-year-old fits his profile of a young, versatile forward who can play on both flanks and as a number nine.

Marmoush boasts over 30 caps for Egypt and is represented by the same agency as left-back Kieran Tierney (CAA Stellar), so he also has a loose connection to Arsenal through the Scotsman.

Eintracht are apparently ruling out a January transfer, though, so Edu and co will have to wait until next summer to get a deal done. It is believed the Bundesliga side will want around £42 million for a deal to be done, and if he continues in this form, that price could even rise between now and 2025.

Another draw for Arteta will be his attitude, with Eintracht boss Dino Toppmöller praising Marmoush's "tireless" work rate.