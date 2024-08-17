Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has personally contacted a "world-class" player over the possibility of joining Arsenal this summer, as the north Londoners attempt to get a third senior signing over the line before deadline day.

Arsenal take on Wolves in first Premier League game of the season

Arsenal take on Wolves in their opening Premier League game of the new season, and it's an opportunity to kick-start the campaign in head-turning fashion as Arteta attempts to loosen Man City's stranglehold on the title.

City have reigned supreme in each of the last four seasons, with Liverpool being the last side to beat Pep Guardiola to England's domestic crown. Arsenal pushed the Sky Blues right to the final day last term, scoring 89 points and conceding the fewest goals out of every team in the top flight, but their near-perfection wasn't quite perfect enough.

They have an opportunity to make it third-time-lucky with another title challenge this campaign, and their manager has admitted that the whole Arsenal squad are just brimming with anticipation.

"We are really excited," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal's clash with Wolves. "We’ve been missing the competition for many weeks, it’s too long for us. We are so willing to start and so enthusiastic about it.

"We had a really challenging pre-season but we have managed to adapt and it was a great challenge for everyone to adapt with different groups, different stadiums, different conditions. We took it as an opportunity and a good challenge and the team has looked really sharp."

While Arsenal gear up for what will be an atmospheric first home game of the new season, sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club's hierarchy are busy working on both incoming and outgoing transfers before the window shuts on August 30.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

So far, the Gunners have signed just David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford, which was seen as a formality, and Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Arsenal have actively been trying to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino for weeks, though, and the Spaniard looks likely to be their next man through the door - if all goes to plan.

Merino is believed to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal, and according to GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, this may well be down to their head coach.

Jacobs writes that Arteta has personally been in contact with Merino over joining Arsenal, and Edu has travelled to Spain in an effort to speed along their talks with Sociedad.

The transfer saga has been a long and drawn out one, with Arsenal holding talks to sign Merino for weeks now. The 28-year-old, who helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory earlier this summer, impressed at club level over his 45 appearances in all competitions last season - earning praise from Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney during his loan spell there.

“You have world-class players like Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Brais Méndez," said the Scotsman. "It’s not that people don’t think they’re good, it’s just that if you’re only watching the Premier League every week, it’s hard to know. They’re world class."