Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has privately called one £40 million defender his ideal signing for that position, with the Gunners boss a real admirer.

Arsenal eyeing new full-back and centre-back this summer

Sporting director Edu has been tipped to potentially bring in a new centre-back and full-back, as Arteta seeks more depth for his backline.

Related Mikel Arteta could convince £100,000-per-week midfielder to join Arsenal The Gunners boss will have a significant influence on the potential move.

Ben White has shone as an unnatural right back in Arsenal's system since the beginning of 2022/2023, and following the meteoric rise of William Saliba. The Englishman was rewarded with a new long-term contract, which he penned back in March, but White has admitted he isn't exactly perfect defensively.

"Some of the videos I have seen, maybe others don't see it, but if I lost the runner or if I don't do that, they will probably score. It comes back to doing anything to win," said White on his limitations at right-back.

Ben White's best league games for Arsenal this season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 9.43 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 8.48 Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal 8.13 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford 7.77 Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace 7.56

"I know I'm not going to stop everyone and I know I'm not the best one-v-one defender, but I know I can do things to help the team in game situations against their winger. Every game, normally the winger is the best player so it's always a challenge and I have to do my homework and try and stop him."

Arsenal are reported to be closing in on a deal to sign Ferdi Kadioglu as an alternative to White, with Edu also planning another centre-back signing. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jurrien Timber in that respect, with the Netherlands ace missing the entirety of 2023/2024 after his ACL injury last year.

If nothing comes to fruition regarding Kadioglu, then an alternative could be Girona defender Yan Couto. The Brazil international, who is currently on loan at Girona from sister club and Arsenal's Premier League title rivals Man City, has been linked this week.

It is believed Edu has been advised to consider a move for Couto by one of his close confidants at Arsenal, with another report by Tutto Juve sharing more news on their interest.

Arteta has privately called Couto his ideal Arsenal signing

According to their information, Arteta has privately called Couto the ideal signing to strengthen Arsenal's right-back position.

However, the north Londoners by no means have a clear run at the £40 million ace, with Juventus, Barcelona and Man United standing out as his other prestigious summer suitors.

It is contestable whether City would opt to sell Couto to United, their fierce cross-town rival, but Arsenal could find themselves in the same boat given both Arteta and Pep Guardiola are likely to lock horns again for next season's Premier League crown.

That being said, the Blues did green-light Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea last summer, and he had far greater potential to thrive at Eastlands than Couto.