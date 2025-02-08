The last few days have not been particularly enjoyable for the Arsenal faithful.

The mood was immediately dampened following their incredible 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League by a lack of signings on transfer deadline day, and then a dismal display away to Newcastle United in the League Cup made everything worse.

However, while things are not going the Gunners' way at the moment, it's important to remember how far the club have come under Mikel Arteta.

They were languishing in midtable when the Spaniard took charge, and now they are consistent title challenges, partly down to his tactics but also the players signed under his tenure, including a first-teamer whose valuation has exploded since joining the club.

Arteta's best signings

So, before getting to the player in question, it's worth looking at a couple of the manager's best signings from his time in charge, starting with the club's record purchase, Declan Rice.

The former West Ham United captain cost the Gunners a whopping £105m in the summer of 2023, and while it's challenging to live up to such a price tag, you could certainly argue that he has.

Thanks to his vast experience in the Premier League, there was no bedding-in period, and from the word go, the 26-year-old's incredible ability was obvious.

The 62-capped international was originally seen as the long-term six for the club, and while his timing, defensive nous and ability to read the game have seen him play well in that role, the manager is seemingly intent on moulding him into a left eight, and while some doubted that decision, he has proved them wrong.

For example, since moving to N5, he has seriously developed the attacking side of his game and has racked up an impressive tally of ten goals and 17 assists in just 84 appearances.

Rice's Arsenal record Appearances 84 Minutes 6810' Goals 10 Assists 17 Goals Involvements per Match 0.32 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Another of Arteta's best additions to the team is undoubtedly Ben White.

The former Brighton& Hove Albion star played his first season at the club as a centre-back, but moved to right-back following the arrival of William Saliba, and while he's spent much of this season out recovering from knee surgery, his impact on the team cannot be underestimated.

The Poole-born star might not be a goal or assist machine, but his partnership with Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side has been so important over the last couple of seasons, and when he's back to full fitness, we wouldn't be surprised to see him back in the starting lineup on a regular basis.

With all that said, neither White nor Rice are the signing in question.

The Arteta signing whose valuation has exploded

When it comes to the one area of the team that Arteta seemingly loves to improve window upon window, it's defence, and that is where the star in question plays.

We are, of course, talking about the incredible Gabriel Magalhães, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 for around £23m from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille and, according to Football Transfers, is now worth up to a whopping €81.8m, which is about £68m.

That means the Brazilian international has seen his valuation soar by £45m, which is an increase of around 195%, and while that sounds like a lot, it would be hard to say it isn't deserved.

Gabriel's Arsenal record Appearances 202 Minutes 17389' Goals 20 Assists 2 Goals Involvements per Match 0.10 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The São Paulo-born titan has become an essential part of the team over the last few years and, alongside Saliba, an unquestioned leader in what was the best defence in the Premier League last season and very well could be again this year.

He's not just a wall at the back, though, as in his 202 appearances for the North Londoners, the "unstoppable" colossus, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored 20 goals and provided two assists, which for a centre-back is frankly unbelievable.

Ultimately, he might not be the flashiest of players or the one who grabs the headlines, but Gabriel's importance to Arsenal cannot be understated. Therefore, he must be considered one of Arteta's very best signings during his tenure.