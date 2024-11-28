Everton need to step up their game. As most Toffees supporters are likely aware, there's a gruelling run of winter fixtures coming up in the Premier League for Sean Dyche's men.

They don't quite teeter on the precipice of the drop zone, but 16th-placed Everton will know that a poor run of results over the next few weeks could be damning - for Dyche, at least.

Everton's Remaining Premier League Fixtures in 2024 Date Opponent Venue 01/12/24 Man United Old Trafford 04/12/243 Wolves Molineux 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

The fact is, there's a long stretch of football still ahead in 2024/25, but Dyche will not last the duration if he does not enforce drastic changes quickly.

Everton's search for a new manager

The fact is, Dyche is skating on thin ice, and the cracks are raking across the sheet. Everton's drab football is frustrating supporters, with successive goalless draws in the Premier League preceded by a 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed Southampton.

Dyche triumphed in lifting the Toffees away from the relegation zone in 2022/23, but the club have now regressed and there is a growing portion of the fanbase seemingly yearning for change. It's understandable, and fans might get their wish.

With The Friedkin Group set to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in Everton, change is going to arrive at Goodison Park, which is going to undergo change in any case since the Blues are leaving their iconic stadium at the end of the term.

This proud and prestigious outfit wants a more attractive and expansive style to lift the squad back to the upper end of the table and perhaps into Europe.

According to TEAMtalk, former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao could be the man to herald the new era, with Everton believed to be closely monitoring the 50-year-old ahead of a potential swoop this winter, if Dyche is indeed dismissed, having been earmarked as the 'number one target' for TFG.

Why Sergio Conceicao would be "incredible"

Hailed in the past for his "incredible" managerial quality by journalist Jerry Mancini, Conceicao would be a significant coup for Everton, should they pull it off. Before Enzo Maresca was appointed at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese boss was linked with a move to Chelsea.

Given his Portuguese roots, Conceicao could prove to be Everton's own version of Ruben Amorim, with his possession-based and attack-minded approach sure to revolutionise Everton's tactical genetics in the same way that Amorim is tipped to transform Manchester United.

His 4-2-3-1 formation would see Evertonians at least assimilate his teachings in a framework not too dissimilar to Dyche's but the actual tactical philosophy would differ wildly.

With three Liga Portugal titles and eight more across domestic fronts with Porto, Conceicao - like former Sporting boss Amorim - has the winning mentality that Everton need to begin a new journey and move toward the limelight once again. Moreover, he has a superior head-to-head record against the Red Devils' new boss.

Sergio Conceicao: Record vs Current PL Managers Manager Matches W D L Point Av. Ruben Amorim 16 7 5 4 1.63 Marco Silva 6 1 1 4 0.67 Jurgen Klopp 6 0 1 5 0.17 Nuno Espirito Santo 4 1 1 2 1.00 Mikel Arteta 2 1 0 1 1.50 Pep Guardiola 2 0 1 1 0.75 Unai Emery 1 0 0 1 0.00 Stats via Transfermarkt

Fluid in his approach, Conceicao is adaptable depending on the opponent and willing to tweak his set-up should the situation demand it. This bodes well for a prospective role with Everton, for he could ensure that the English outfit are dynamic and capable of keeping teams guessing.

Such qualities could even see him enhance the qualities of players such as Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye, perhaps Everton's most exciting attacking players in a colourless landscape this term.

McNeil has principally been a winger throughout his Everton career but has been utilised in a central attacking midfield role this term to great effect, notching three goals and three assists in the Premier League while averaging 2.7 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

Ndiaye has taken his place on the left channel, ranking among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the Premier League this season for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, suggesting that there is just reasoning behind the decision.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

It's all just a little rigid is the problem. However, that could change with a more expansive and attack-minded manager in Conceicao. With Dyche at the helm, it's hard to envisage Everton rising to the level that they so desire.

His fiery response to alleged comments made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta - whom he claimed "insulted" him when Porto met the Gunners back in March - aligns with the fiercely candid demeanour of Amorim and suggests that he would slot right into Premier League football on Merseyside.

Not that the Toffees are ready to go toe-toe with the likes of Arteta and Guardiola at the Premier League summit, yet the appointment of Conceicao could certainly nudge them a fair bit closer.