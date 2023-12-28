Mikel Arteta will be pleased with how his Arsenal side hasn’t let the disappointment from last season negatively affect this campaign.

The north Londoners are currently second in the Premier League, yet they have the opportunity to return to the top against West Ham United on Thursday.

The Gunners already have a young squad, but the boss wants to add another exciting prospect to his side this January.

Arsenal transfers latest – Kenan Yildiz

According to Italian outlet, TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are interested in signing 18-year-old Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The Italian side is willing to cash in on the youngster if the right offer arrives, as they need to raise funds.

However, it would take a fee of £34m to sign the Turkish attacker this January, and Juve will only accept a permanent move with a loan off the cards.

Kenan Yildiz’s style of play

It is no surprise that at 18 years old, Yildiz is extremely inexperienced, but he has featured for his country twice and had seven cameos for Juventus this season. Despite averaging very few minutes per game, he has already scored for both his club and country.

The Turkey prospect made his first start for the Old Lady last time out, and within 12 minutes, he had already scored his first goal for the club after skipping past three players in the box with one chop and firing a low, composed finish to the near post. A goal that was described as “wonderful” by Fabrizio Romano.

Yildiz is a skilful number ten by trade, with incredible vision and chance creation ability, which has earned him comparisons to Mesut Ozil. The ex-Bayern Academy star is also dynamic and thrives when receiving the ball on the half turn and driving at the opposition backline, where he stays composed and usually makes the right decision.

The 6 foot attacking midfielder is extremely agile and elegant for his height, and he has the ability to evade the press with ease. Yildiz is also extremely comfortable with both feet, which makes him far less predictable in and around the box. In short, he is simply a defender's nightmare, as they cannot get too tight or stand off him. Although he is a number ten, he tends to drift all over the field to find pockets of space, but he thrives on the left.

Despite having enough quality to be given minutes at the Gunners, it is safe to presume that he wouldn’t feature heavily under Arteta. Therefore, game time will be limited for the Turkish ace, who is simply desperate to play and develop alongside the very best.

The hope at Arsenal is that Yildiz could replicate what Ozil did at the club during his 184 Premier League matches, where he scored 33 goals and registered 59 assists. If the Juve attacker was able to live up to the standard of the World Cup winner, the move would be a success, but spending £34m in January on an inexperienced 18-year-old goes one of two ways: a masterstroke or a disaster.