Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to hold real admiration for a Barcelona player, with the Gunners looking at potentially signing him as a result.

Arsenal's pursuing new attacker amid injury crisis

Arteta has been dealt a real injury crisis at N5, so much so that Edu Gaspar and his recruitment team are weighing up the possibility of bringing in much-needed back-up options over the coming transfer windows.

Bukayo Saka's injury on international duty with England, where he was forced off the field during their 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece, has reportedly set off alarm bells within the Emirates Stadium and brought attention to their need for an alternative option.

Saka is expected to miss Arsenal's clash against Liverpool as well and hasn't taken to the field at all since England's loss at Wembley. Some media outlets claim Arsenal's plans to sign a left-winger have been accelerated by Saka's injury, and there are a few targets who've already been named.

Bukayo Saka's stats in all competitions for Arsenal this season Total Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 7 Minutes played 803

Arsenal are exploring a quick January deal for Bryan Mbeumo, following his exceptional start to the season at Brentford. Meanwhile, other rumours suggest that Arteta is a real admirer of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and the Gunners could make a move for him in 2025.

Interestingly, Semenyo has already admitted that he's a fan of the club, and wants to play for a top team at some point in the future.

“I am an Arsenal fan,” said Semenyo to The Athletic.

"I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.

“Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa (League) — that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

Alongside the likes of Semenyo and Mbeumo, Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who can play both out wide and up front, is believed to be on Arsenal's radar.

Arteta loves Ferran Torres as Arsenal look at signing him

The Spaniard, who Arteta knows well from their time together at Man City, has played eight La Liga matches this season - bagging a goal and two assists - but the incredible form of Raphinha means Barca could consider selling to raise funds.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Torres amid this situation at the Camp Nou, alongside Aston Villa and Newcastle United, and it is believed Arteta is a "huge fan" of the £161,000-per-week player.

That is according to The Boot Room, who also claim that Torres isn't exactly clamoring to leave and is happy to remain a squad player under new manager Hansi Flick.