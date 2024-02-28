With Arsenal facing the prospect of a second title fight in as many Premier League campaigns, Mikel Arteta will want to right some of the wrongdoings of last year which saw the Gunners come within touching distance of a first top-division title since the invincible season of 2003/04.

The club currently occupy third place, just two points off the summit of the top division. However, the club were inactive during the January transfer window - failing to strengthen their current squad as they aim to end their 20-year drought without a league title.

Despite the lack of activity during January, the club have a much stronger squad than this time last season after the £200m investment during the summer on players such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

However, notwithstanding the fact the Gunners' board invested a huge sum of money in the summer, the club may have missed a trick by letting go of a former player in 2022.

Matteo Guendouzi's time at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi arrived at the Emirates back in 2018 from Ligue 1 side Lorient in a deal worth £8m. Upon his arrival, then-boss Unai Emery branded the midfielder as a player with "huge potential" for Arsenal's first-team, with Guendouzi coming in to join up with the senior squad despite being just 19.

The youngster made 48 appearances during his first season in north London, with the youngster impressing early on in his Arsenal career. However, the 2018/19 season was as good as it got for the Frenchman.

Starting XI on Guendouzi's Arsenal debut Arsenal 0-2 Man City: August 2018 GK - Petr Cech RB - Hector Bellerin CB - Sokratis CB - Shkodran Mustafi LB - Ainsley Maitland-Niles CM - Matteo Guendouzi CM - Granit Xhaka CM - Aaron Ramsey RW - Henrikh Mkhitaryan LW - Mesut Ozil ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

He managed 34 appearances in all competitions during his second season at the club, before leaving to join Hertha Berlin on loan in Germany. His stint in the Bundesliga caught the attention of Marseille, who agreed to take the midfielder on loan - with an option to buy at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder impressed away from London once more, with the French side deciding to take up the option, completing the permanent signing of Guendouzi for £9m, ending his four-year spell with the Gunners.

His stint in England was unsuccessful, not for his performances on the pitch, with his attitude off the field a major factor in the club's decision to let him leave the club permanently. That appeared to rear it's head after an ugly bust-up with Neal Maupay during a game against Brighton in that dreaded season during the pandemic.

Matteo Guendouzi's market value in 2024

Despite joining Marseille permanently just over 18 months ago, he's been on loan at Lazio in Italy since June 2023 - where once more the midfielder has caught the eye.

He's made 34 appearances this season, seven of which have come in the Champions League as Lazio progressed into the knockout stages of the competition - where the Italian side defeated Bayern Munich in the first leg last week.

His consistent performances have seen his market value skyrocket to £26m - as per CIES Football Observatory - an increase of £17m since the Gunners parted ways with Guendouzi less than two years ago.

The Frenchman is still only 24 years old, with the former Lorient man having the potential to keep improving, with his price also set to keep increasing.

Although his time at Arsenal may not have been as successful as both parties may have liked, he would've provided needed cover in midfield for the likes of Rice and Martin Odegaard.