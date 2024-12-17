Things have just not been going Arsenal's way this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have had to deal with constant injuries, a number of suspensions and, most significantly of all, a faltering attack.

The North Londoners haven't been dreadful and are still just about in the Premier League title race, but for whatever reason, look far less threatening than they have in recent years.

Moreover, one of the players signed to help out in attack over the summer is barely getting a look in at the moment, and therefore may as well be axed from the squad in January.

Arsenal's faltering attack

As things stand, Arsenal are currently the fifth-highest scorers in the league.

While some might not consider that a disaster, it is for a team trying to win the title, especially when they ended last season as the second-best attacking side in the league.

The Gunners' highest scorers in the league are, unsurprisingly, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, who have both found the back of the net on five occasions in 15 appearances a piece.

Arsenal's top PL scorers Player Goals Appearances Saka 5 15 Havertz 5 15 Trossard 3 16 Martinelli 3 14 Gabriel 3 14 Partey 2 15 Saliba 2 15 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, while it's far from ideal to have your top scorers on five goals, it's even worse to have your second top goalscorers on just three, which is where Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães sit.

It's clear, then, that while the club aren't scoring for fun from the right or down the middle, the biggest issue is the left-hand side, as three a piece for the Belgian and Brazilian is undeniably concerning.

However, what makes this whole situation even more puzzling is that Arteta signed one of the best goalscoring wingers in Premier League history over the summer to provide more depth to the frontline.

This winger can play off the right or off the left, yet is hardly getting a look in and, therefore, might as well be cut from the squad.

The Arsenal flop who should be cut from the team

So, the player in question is, of course, Raheem Sterling.

Now, as we mentioned above, the former Manchester City star is undeniably one of the best goalscoring wingers in Premier League history, as in 385 appearances, he's found the back of the net 123 times and provided 63 assists for good measure.

However, we have seen none of that for Arsenal this season.

In fact, as things stand, the Kingston-born dynamo has made just ten appearances for the Gunners, totalling 356 minutes of action, in which he's scored a single goal - against League One side Bolton Wanderers - and provided two assists.

It would be fair to say he hasn't blown anyone away in his cameo appearances, but he hasn't been significantly worse than Martinelli or Trossard, either.

So, it seems that for whatever reason, Arteta simply does not trust his former player, which in turn makes the decision to sign him in the summer look like a big mistake or, as content creator Connor Humm proclaimed, an "absolute waste of time and money."

Ultimately, Arsenal have a problem in attack at the moment, and Arteta clearly believes that Sterling is not a player that can help.

Therefore, if he's going to continue to play such an incredibly minor role for the rest of the season, Arsenal must look to cancel his loan deal in January, as it can't be good for morale to have a player of his stature sitting on the bench every game.