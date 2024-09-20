Arsenal might not have had the busiest summer transfer window in terms of incomings this year, but that was probably partly due to the squad they already have.

Over the last four years or so, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have been able to ship out most of the club's deadwood and bring in several incredibly talented players in their place, such as Martin Odegaar, Declan Rice and David Raya.

However, even after the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale were let go in the last couple of months, there are still a few players in the squad who should probably be sold as soon as possible, including one who earns as much as Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes combined.

Raya & Gabriel's salaries

Arsenal paid around £23m to sign Gabriel from French giants LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020, and while he wasn't a very well-known player at the time, he has since become one of the best defenders in Europe, let alone England.

Alongside the incredible William Saliba, the Brazilian titan was an integral part of the Premier League's best defence last season, and with 16 goals in all competitions since he signed, he can hurt opponents in both boxes.

Unsurprisingly, Edu and Co offered the 26-year-old a new long-term contract in October 2022, which will run until 2027, and increased his wage to £100k-per-week, which happens to be the same wage Raya makes.

The Spanish shot-stopper joined the North Londoners last summer on an initial loan, which was made permanent this year for around £27m plus the £3m they paid last year.

His move to the North Londoners caused plenty of discussions when it first happened, with pundits taking aim at Arteta's comments about having two number ones, but in the 12 months since, the Spanish international has more than justified his price and is practically undroppable this season, especially after his heroics in the Champions League.

Overall, both players are integral to this Arsenal team, yet one of their teammates, who certainly is not, makes as much as them combined.

Thomas Partey's salary at Arsenal

Yes, the player in question is midfield general Thomas Partey, although based on recent performances, we aren't sure he's marshalling very much at all in the middle of the park.

The Ghanaian international joined the Gunners for around £45m in October 2020, and while nobody can deny that in his pomp, he was one of the best in his position in the league, consistent injuries and potentially just age have seemingly caught up with him.

The former Atlético Madrid ace barely played last season, and unfortunately for him, his absence had little to no impact on the team's performance. In fact, in the games he's played this season, he's looked rusty, unsure and simply not at the level required.

For example, in the game against Atalanta, he looked utterly lost in the midfield, gave away a penalty and was hooked before the 60th minute, which all helps to explain the 4/10 rating he received from the Standard's Simon Collings.

Worse yet, even if the 31-year-old could get back to something near his best, Arteta cannot rely upon him to remain fit, as in the four years since he joined the club, he's suffered ten injuries which have seen him miss 85 games for club and country and spend 405 games on the sideline.

Now, it's not his fault that he has had these problems, but it is more of an issue when he makes £200k-per-week and can't meaningfully contribute to the team, and when you break down his £45m fee and the £41.2m he's cost in wages by his 120 appearances, six goals and four assists, it does not make for pleasant reading.

For example, he has cost the club £718k-per-appearance, £14.3m-per-goal, £21.5m-per-assist and £8.6m-per-goal involvement, which is hardly value for money.

The finances of Thomas Partey's Arsenal Deal Fee £45m Wages (Total) £200k (£41.2m) Appearances 120 Cost per Appearance £718k Goals 6 Cost per Goal £14.3m Assists 4 Cost per Assist £21.5m Goal Involvements 10 Cost per Goal Involvement £8.6m All Stats via Transfermarkt & All Wages via Football FanCast

Ultimately, Partey's contract is set to expire next summer, but he clearly does not have the legs to play in big games for Arsenal this season. So Arteta and Co should do what they can to move him on in January and potentially get a small fee for him to put towards a replacement.